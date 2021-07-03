Connect with us

Another challenge to rescuers at the site of condo collapse — COVID-19 cases

With the Fourth of July just hours away, officials in Surfside, Florida were reminded that the country is still in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic.

Part of the Champlain Towers South collapsed in Surfside, Florida as residents slept in the early hours of June 24, 2021 — © AFP
With the Fourth of July just hours away, officials in Surfside, Florida were reminded that the country is still in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic when six firefighters working at the site of the condo collapse tested positive for COVID-19.

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky confirmed the number of positive cases on Friday. He said the infected firefighters are from a rescue team from Florida, but not in Miami-Dade, reports the Miami Herald.

“We do have our medical procedures in place,” Cominsky said. “Unfortunately, this is another challenge but something we’ve been dealing with for over the past year.”

Cominsky added that the team with the positive cases has been demobilized and the firefighters have been isolated. It’s not clear if other rescue workers have been quarantined.

Rescue efforts at the site were continuing on Saturday for the tenth day. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday that two additional bodies were discovered in the rubble, bringing the death toll to 22. There are still 126 people unaccounted for.

Florida officials have said they now plan to demolish the remaining structure of the Champlain Towers South condominium, following the partial collapse. Levine Cava said she signed an emergency order for the demolition of the remaining structure.

