Another 1887 time capsule that was put under the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond has been found

Workers dismantling the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee discovered a copper box believed to have been buried 130 years ago.

A second Time capsule was found under the foundation of what was the General Robert E.Lee statue in Richmond, Virginia. Source - Virdinia Governor Ralph Northam
Workers dismantling the pedestal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee discovered a copper box on Monday believed to have been buried 130 years ago, the second apparent time capsule unearthed at the site.

At 11:41 a.m. Monday, a crew led by Team Henry Enterprises found what appears to be a copper box underground in the northeast corner of the foundation, just as the newspapers at the time described, said Michael Spence, construction superintendent, according to the Roanoke Times.

Once out of the ground, conservator Kate Ridgway of the Department of Historic Resources wrapped the copper box in bubble wrap and it was taken away to their laboratory.

The box won’t be opened Monday but could be opened Tuesday, said Julie Langan, director of DHR. 

“They found it!” tweeted Virginia Governor Ralph Northam. “This is likely the time capsule everyone was looking for.”

According to 1887 newspaper articles, a time capsule was placed in the base of the statue of General Robert E. Lee, who commanded the Army of Northern Virginia during the Civil War, during a cornerstone-laying ceremony in 1887 attended by thousands of people.

The newspapers described a 14 x 14 x 8-inch copper box placed under the pedestal’s cornerstone. Henry’s team found a box that appears to be copper, measures 13.5 x 13.5 x 7.5 inches, and was located beneath what Spence called a capstone. 

When the crew returned Monday morning to resume the search for the time capsule, the only things remaining at the site of the former statue was the foundation – rocks, mortar, and boulders.

The crew slowly picked away at the foundation. At the bottom of the northeast corner, they found harder, fabricated material. “Obviously it was trying to protect something,” Spence said. “That was our theory.”

Using an excavator, they slid a 3,000-pound stone to the side, and there it was – the other time capsule, sitting in a puddle of water. The box is not a perfect match to what the 1887 newspapers described, but it’s close.

The Associated Press is reporting that the Governor’s Office says the box has been X-rayed. The resulting images showed it appeared to include books, coins, buttons, and perhaps a type of Civil War-era ammunition.

This latest time capsule was scheduled to be opened Tuesday afternoon at a state lab.

