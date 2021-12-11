Angry Canada threatens to impose tariffs on U.S. goods over EV tax credit plan

Ambassador Robert E. Lighthizer, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mexican Undersecretary of Foreign Relations Jesus Seade in December, 2019, push to enact the USMCA. Source - Office of U.S. Trade Representative/ Public Domain

Canada dramatically hardened its tone with Washington in a dispute over proposed U.S. credits for electric vehicles on Friday, threatening to slap tariffs on a range of American goods unless the matter was resolved.

Mincing no words, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Trade Minister Mary Ng, sent a stern letter to senior members of the U.S. Senate, promising to impose tariffs on a raft of U.S.-made products if President Joe Biden’s tax credit proposal becomes law, according to CTV News Canada.

The letter also said that Canada was ready to launch a dispute settlement process under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal.

“We are deeply concerned that certain provisions of the electric vehicle tax credits as proposed in the Build Back Better Act violates the United States’ obligations under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement,” Freeland and International Trade Minister Mary Ng say in the letter.

“The proposal is equivalent to a 34 percent tariff on Canadian-assembled electric vehicles,” the letter says. “The proposal is a significant threat to the Canadian automotive industry and is a de facto abrogation of the USMCA.”

U.S. legislators are considering a new $12,500 tax credit that would include $4,500 for union-made U.S. electric vehicles. The White House says President Joe Biden considers the tax credits a personal priority and that the administration does not view them as a violation of the USMCA.

Reuters explains that Canada feels the tax credit will undermine its own efforts to produce electric vehicles in Ontario – the country’s industrial heartland – and also undermine the integrated North American auto industry.

The neighboring countries, which normally have had good relations, have also had previous trade disputes that have affected trade, often slapping sanctions on a wide array of goods.

The letter noted that Canada recently had to defend its interests when the U.S. slapped unjustified tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum during the Trump presidency.

In 2019, the U.S. Department of Commerce slapped tariffs of 25 percent on imports of steel and 10 percent on aluminum, citing national security interests. Canada, Mexico, and a number of other countries were affected, according to CBC Canada.

Canada retaliated with its own tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum, and also imposed a 10 percent tariff on multiple consumer items, targeting U.S. politicians in states where those products are made.

The letter threatens “tariffs on American exports in a manner that will impact American workers in the auto sector” and tariffs on a number of consumer items. “In the coming days, we are preparing to publish a list of U.S. products that may face Canadian tariffs if there is no satisfactory resolution of this issue,” the letter said.