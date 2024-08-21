Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Anger, despair as Israelis bury hostages who died in captivity

AFP

Published

Ruti and Keren Munder mourn husband and father Avraham Munder who was taken hostage by Palestinian militants during their October 7 attack on Israel
Ruti and Keren Munder mourn husband and father Avraham Munder who was taken hostage by Palestinian militants during their October 7 attack on Israel - Copyright AFP Genya SAVILOV
Ruti and Keren Munder mourn husband and father Avraham Munder who was taken hostage by Palestinian militants during their October 7 attack on Israel - Copyright AFP Genya SAVILOV
Michael BLUM

Tearful crowds gathered on Wednesday for the funerals of hostages whose bodies were recovered this week from war-torn Gaza, with some mourners voicing anger that they were not saved.

“In what world must families beg, scream and cry for the return of their loved ones, alive or murdered? Bring them all back,” Esther Buchshtab said while standing in front of her son Yagev’s grave.

The Israeli military on Tuesday announced it had retrieved the remains of Yagev, 34, and five other hostages from a tunnel in Gaza’s southern area of Khan Yunis after a battle with Palestinian militants.

They were among 251 hostages taken during Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack which triggered the war.

Of those, 105 are still being held hostage inside the Gaza Strip, including 34 the military says are dead.

Yagev’s widow, Rimon Kirscht, also spoke during Wednesday’s ceremony in Nirim, standing in front of his coffin draped in an Israeli flag.

“My life, I just want to say sorry. You deserved so much better,” she said. 

“Thank you for teaching me. I am yours. I am here.”

The crowd quickly dispersed to attend the funeral of Avraham Munder, 79, another hostage whose body was recovered on Tuesday, in the nearby Nir Oz kibbutz.

Nir Oz was the site of one of the worst massacres on October 7 and more than 70 of its residents were taken captive.

Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett and at least two ministers from the current government attended the funeral in Nir Oz, where speeches were interspersed with songs in Hebrew to honour Munder — a music lover and amateur singer.

– ‘One funeral to another’ –

The October 7 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,199 people in Israel, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has killed 40,223 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry, which does not give details of civilian and militant deaths.

Many who came to pay their respects to the dead Israeli hostages on Wednesday lamented the fact that months of negotiations have yet to yield a deal releasing the rest.

“We were promised efforts to reach an agreement,” said Nissan Kalderon, 56, whose brother Ofer Kalderon, a French-Israeli, is still held captive in Gaza. 

“We really hope that the agreement will be concluded immediately, so that we can save those who are still alive and bring back the dead to bury them, because every day that passes, they die. This is the proof,” said Kalderon, wearing a T-shirt with his brother’s photograph.

Nir Oz resident Adriana Adar, whose nephew Tamir Adar’s body is still in Gaza, said she felt “despair” above anything else.

“I haven’t stopped crying for days,” she said. 

“This week, we’ve been going from one funeral to another. This could have been avoided. All those who are buried now could have come back alive, and the fact that they are buried here, is not enough to comfort us.”

In this article:Conflict, Hostages, Israel, Palestinians
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

One year in, EU turning up heat in big tech fight

Since August 2023, the world's biggest digital platforms have faced the toughest ever tech regulations in the European Union.

22 hours ago
Jewel of Roman Empire lies neglected in Libya chaos Jewel of Roman Empire lies neglected in Libya chaos

Entertainment

Op-Ed: Civilization 7 release 11 February 2025 – The plugs have begun. Now the questions

Years of happy play ahead.

8 hours ago
A new "Borderlands" game is to be released in 2025 A new "Borderlands" game is to be released in 2025

Entertainment

New ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘Borderlands 4’ games announced at leading show

The announcements set the scene for the leading international video game show that opens to the public in Cologne on Thursday.

23 hours ago
The EU's sweeping risk-based rules will cover all types of artificial intelligence The EU's sweeping risk-based rules will cover all types of artificial intelligence

Tech & Science

Internet intelligence: Interest in AI surges

AI searches are surging through Internet searches. Here are the latest trends.

22 hours ago