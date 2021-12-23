Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

An animal tranquilizer is mixed in drug users opioids, and there is no antidote

Published

The United States experienced over 100,000 drug overdose deaths in the past 12 months, for the first time ever. Source - Amait053 (CC BY-SA 4.0)
The United States experienced over 100,000 drug overdose deaths in the past 12 months, for the first time ever. Source - Amait053 (CC BY-SA 4.0)

According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this autumn, xylazine, a veterinary sedative, was involved in fatal drug overdoses in 23 states in 2019, with the highest rate – 67 percent – happening in the Northeast.

The animal sedative used in veterinary medicine to sedate cows, horses, sheep, and other animals is being added to other drugs, mostly fentanyl and heroin, as a cutting agent, officials said, reports the Miami Herald.

But while illicit drug users think they are covered, in case of an overdose, think again. Unlike opioids, there’s no antidote like Narcan specific to a xylazine overdose, reports the Associated Press.

“If somebody’s overdosing on xylazine or on heroin cut with xylazine, that naloxone is not going to have much of an effect on the part of the overdose that’s driven by the xylazine,” said Dr. Scott Hadland of MassGeneral Hospital for Children in Boston.

Supportive measures can be used if a person is attended to early enough, such as resuscitation, getting them fluids, and other sorts of hospital care, Hadland said.

“But this is much more difficult to manage out in the community because it’s inevitably going to be an overdose that involves multiple substances including opioids,” he said.

Veterinarian examining a cow. Source – Bobjgalindo, CC SA 4.0.

What is Xylazine?

Xylazine is used for sedation, anesthesia, muscle relaxation, and analgesia in animals such as horses, cattle, and other non-human mammals. Veterinarians also use the drug as an emetic, especially in cats. For those of you who may not know what an emetic is – basically, it makes you throw up.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved Xylazine for use in humans for a very good reason, according to the CDC. In humans, it acts as a central nervous system depressant and can cause respiratory depression, slowed heart rate, and hypotension, increasing the risk for fatal overdose.

Several states have reported increases in xylazine-involved overdose deaths; however, the prevalence of xylazine involvement in drug overdose deaths has not been extensively studied, particularly in the United States 

It is believed the drug gained popularity in the early 2000s, quite often being mixed with heroin to enhance the high. Xylazine is also frequently found in speedball. Xylazine users are more likely to be male, under the age of 30, living in a rural area, and injecting versus inhaling xylazine. 

In 2019, fewer than 2 percent of State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System (SUDORS) overdose deaths from 38 states and DC were xylazine-positive. Xylazine contributed to death in approximately one-half of deaths in which it was detected and was primarily co-involved with fentanyl. 

While the percentage of deaths attributed to xylazine may seem low, the CDC notes that data reviews revealed instances where xylazine presence was noted at the scene of the overdose but not detected on postmortem toxicology. It is likely that the number of xylazine-involved deaths is much higher.

Routine postmortem toxicology panels might not have included tests for xylazine, and current testing protocols for xylazine are not standard, which could result in missed detection.

In this article:CDC report, Drug over dose deaths, no antidote, not approved for humans, Veterinary drug, Xylazine
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Asian markets drop on Omicron spike, Biden spending bill blow Asian markets drop on Omicron spike, Biden spending bill blow

Life

Coal miners’ union urges Manchin to reconsider opposition to Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ Act

Senator Joe Manchin's decision not to back Joe Biden's vast social spending bill dealt a severe blow to the US president's plans to boost...

17 hours ago
Israel finds case of Covid strain first detected in South Africa Israel finds case of Covid strain first detected in South Africa

Tech & Science

Convalescent plasma shows success in reducing COVID-19 hospital admissions

The review demonstrates that convalescent plasma reduces the need for hospitalization by half for the patients diagnosed as being infected with COVID-19.

19 hours ago

World

Maxwell to spend Christmas — her 60th birthday — behind bars

Ghislaine Maxwell will spend Christmas Day — her 60th birthday —behind bars, after the jury in her sex crimes trial suspended deliberations.

23 hours ago

World

World aid must move ‘toward compassionate, plant-based alternatives’

The animals must be fed and they need a lot of water, and in so many places water is getting more and more scarce...

22 hours ago