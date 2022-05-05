Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

American women can obtain abortions in Canada if Roe v. Wade falls, minister says

Should Roe v Wade be overturned, American women will have at least one place to turn when seeking an abortion.

Published

Demonstrators for abortion rights hold signs in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington protesting a draft ruling that would strike down the nationwide right to abortion. — © AFP
Demonstrators for abortion rights hold signs in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington protesting a draft ruling that would strike down the nationwide right to abortion. — © AFP

Should Roe v Wade be overturned, American women will have at least one place to turn when seeking an abortion. Canada has opened its arms to women in the U.S., with families and children minister Karina Gould saying “That’s a service that would be provided.”

In an interview with CBC News Network’s Power & Politics on Tuesday, Gould was asked if American women would be allowed to access the procedure in Canada.

“I don’t see why we would not,” she told host Vassy Kapelos. “If they, people, come here and need access, certainly, you know, that’s a service that would be provided.”

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to reaffirm his support for women’s reproductive rights without specifically mentioning the leak from the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The right to choose is a woman’s right and a woman’s right alone. Every woman in Canada has a right to safe and legal abortion,” he wrote. “We’ll never back down from protecting and promoting women’s rights in Canada and around the world.”

Canada has no abortion law

Canada has no federal law regarding abortion, and abortions are legal at any stage and for any reason, per NPR.org. Canada’s National Abortion Federation explains that it is “treated like other medical procedures and regulated through provincial/territorial and professional bodies.”

In Canada, anyone over 12 years of age can legally have an abortion in a clinic or hospital without the consent or permission of parents, a partner, or a family doctor, according to the Planned Parenthood Toronto Community Health Centre.

And while it may sound easy for a woman to just go over the border to get the procedure done in Canada, there is a lot more to it.

For example, Residents between the two countries cross the border for health care, according to the Detroit Free Press, and Canadians are still going to America for abortions, according to news accounts. And Michiganders are traveling to Canada for lower-cost prescription drugs, like insulin.

Americans will have to pay for abortions out-of-pocket, or through their health insurance. Canada’s universal healthcare system won’t be picking up the tab.

The distance could also be a hindrance for some people, not to mention the cost of traveling a great distance. Then, there are still the COVID-19 rules to abide by at the border.

Argentina, Ireland, Mexico, and most recently Colombia are among the countries that have moved to legalize or ease access to abortion in the past few years. Mexico’s Supreme Court voted to decriminalize abortion this past September, days after Texas enacted a law banning the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy.

In this article:Abortion legal in Canada, Canada, Canada welcomes US women, families and children minister Karina Gould, no federal law, roe v wade
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Russian military situation deteriorating, strikes inside Russia, and arrival of game-changing equipment from the West

It’s hard to think of a worse military situation than Russia’s in Ukraine being able to “deteriorate.”

3 hours ago
US President Joe Biden says he is 'open' to imposing more sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine US President Joe Biden says he is 'open' to imposing more sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

The mayor of the destroyed Ukrainian city of Mariupol says contact has been lost with Ukrainian forces holed up in the Azovstal steel plant.

22 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Back to coat hanger abortions, just in time for the mid-terms?

Overturning Roe vs Wade strikes directly at the First Amendment.

10 hours ago
The UK authorities have picked up record numbers of migrants attempting to cross the Channel from northern France in small boats The UK authorities have picked up record numbers of migrants attempting to cross the Channel from northern France in small boats

World

UK arrests suspected migrant boat ‘kingpin’

The UK's National Crime Agency announced Wednesday it had arrested the suspected leader of an international criminal operation.

23 hours ago