American Airlines offers pay incentives after operational meltdown

American Airlines staffers can pick up extra money for sticking it out through the holidays, the company announced in an internal memo. The increased holiday pay comes after an operational meltdown during Halloween, that caused the cancellation of thousands of flights.

Staffing shortages are still a very real problem with the airline, so with the holiday travel season looming, the company is offering a cash incentive to stick around and work through until the new year, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Flight attendants will earn 150 percent of their normal rate during peak periods, and those who show up for every flight between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 will have their pay tripled for those peak periods.

“On the schedule front, we’ve ensured that November and December are built to meet customer demand and that they are fully supportable by our staffing,” COO David Seymour said in an internal staff note viewed by CNN.

Close to 8,000 American flight attendants were furloughed during the pandemic when the company realized that federal aid for airline workers was expiring.

“From pandemic-related changes to the way we must do business (including mask and other travel requirements) to the small minority of customers who cause disturbances, the last 20 months have been incredibly challenging for many personally and professionally,” Seymour said.

There have been similar meltdowns at Southwest Airlines last month and Spirit Airlines over the summer, which those carriers said cost them $75 million and $50 million, respectively, and prompted them to pare down their schedules, reports CNBC.

Southwest Airlines even offered flight attendants double pay to get more people to pick up extra shifts during the July 4 weekend.

