Amazon receives approval for helix-shaped tower anchoring its HQ2 in Virginia

Amazon won local approval Saturday to build a helix-shaped tower to anchor its second headquarters in Virginia, across the Potomac River from Washington, DC. The vote by the Arlington County Board was unanimous.

ABC7 News reports that John Schoettler, Amazon’s Vice President of Global Real Estate and Facilities released the following statement:

“We’d like to thank our Arlington neighbors and the County Board for their partnership and feedback through the years-long process of designing PenPlace, a project we believe will benefit the entire region. With the County Board’s approval, we look forward to continuing our work with the community as we take the next steps on this journey to build an integrated, innovative, and sustainable second headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.”

In February 2021, Amazon announced plans for the eye-catching, 350-foot tower to anchor the second phase of its redevelopment plans. As part of the plan, Amazon stated the company wanted to create a blend of architectural and ecological elements at PenPlace—the name of the site.

A variety of inviting open spaces totaling more than 2.5 acres will be accessible for public use. An amphitheater facing a spacious central green will be able to accommodate outdoor concerts, farmers’ markets, and movies in the park. Image courtesy of Amazon

The plan was to develop 2.8 million square feet of new office space distributed across three 22-story buildings. The new buildings are designed to be LEED Platinum, the highest certification for sustainable development issued by the U.S. Green Building Council.

The project also includes an all-electric central heating and cooling system that will run on 100 percent renewable energy from a solar farm located in Pittsylvania County in southern Virginia, procured in collaboration with Arlington County. This will align with Amazon’s Climate Pledge to be net-zero carbon by 2040.

Central to the construction is the signature 350-foot, helix-shaped office tower designed to connect with nature in a most unique way. The spiral design features a walkable ramp wrapping around the building with trees and greenery planted to resemble a mountain hike.

The Helix will be open to the public on select weekends every month for hiking trips or just enjoying nature. Imagr courtesy of Amazon.

In a blog post the company says that the building is designed to help people connect to nature. “The natural beauty of a double helix can be seen throughout our world, from the geometry of our own DNA to the elemental form of galaxies, weather patterns, pinecones, and seashells,” the company said. “The Helix at our Arlington headquarters will offer a variety of alternative work environments for Amazon employees amidst lush gardens and flourishing trees native to the region.”

Because skyscrapers are prohibited in the District of Columbia, and the Amazon buildings will be among the tallest in Arlington County, from some vantage points the helix will dominate the region’s skyline like no structure other than the Washington Monument.

In exchange for exceptions to certain zoning rules regarding building density and height, the proposed deal negotiated with the county would also require Amazon to provide certain community benefits including 2.75 acres of public green space, a rent-free home for Arlington Community High School, and a $30 million dollar contribution to support affordable housing in Arlington.

The Arlington County Board said residents will have a chance to weigh in on the design before it’s approved. The company hopes to begin work next year, with a projected completion date of 2025.