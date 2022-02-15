Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Alberta tightens oil sands emissions standards, closing loophole that rewards big polluters

The province of Alberta plans to toughen its greenhouse gas emissions standards for oil sands mines.

Published

Conoco Phillips facility in Alberta oil sands. Credit - Conoco Phillips 2016. CC SA 2.0.
Conoco Phillips facility in Alberta oil sands. Credit - Conoco Phillips 2016. CC SA 2.0.

The province of Alberta plans to toughen its greenhouse gas emissions standards for oil sands mines, closing a loophole that rewarded some of Canada’s highest-emitting facilities with millions of dollars worth of tradeable credits, according to sources.

Two sources with knowledge of the changes, and not allowed to speak publically, told Reuters Alberta’s changes will mean that mines and upgraders will no longer financially benefit from their emissions when they account later this year for their 2021 performance.

Alberta is Canada’s largest oil-producing province, and has already raised the stringency of facility-based benchmarks, a second way that the government sets emissions standards for industrial sites, the sources said.

Oil sands mines and upgrading facilities, operated by Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Imperial Oil, and others, produce heavy emissions due to the energy required to separate oil from Alberta’s sand and clay deposits, reports CTV News Canada.

The process is so energy-intensive that it has also made Suncor Energy into Canada’s largest carbon emitter: it belches roughly 28 million tons into the atmosphere every year, equivalent to the entire emissions of Tunisia.

The mines and upgraders collectively generated 2.4 million emissions performance credits (EPC) in 2020 and were required to pay for 700,000, the first year of a new emissions regulatory system from Premier Jason Kenney’s government.

Keystone XL may be dead, but the fight over Canadian oil is alive and well
Oil sands, Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada. Image – eryn.rickard (CC BY 2.0)

The net figure amounted to 1.7 million credits, worth about $54.4 million (U.S. $42.67 million) to those oil companies, based on the trade value of about $32 per credit. Credits trade at around 80 percent of the federal carbon price, which was C$40 per ton in 2021, when emitters could use 2020 credits for compliance.

Alberta’s emissions system, called TIER (Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction Regulation), was not intended to provide credits to oil sands mines, two sources with knowledge of the changes said.

The TIER regulation is Alberta’s industrial greenhouse gas emissions pricing regulation and emissions trading system. Facilities regulated under TIER must reduce emissions to meet facility benchmarks. TIER replaced the Carbon Competitiveness Incentive Regulation (CCIR) on January 1, 2020.

Alberta’s new changes will mean that mines and upgraders will no longer financially benefit from their emissions when they account later this year for their 2021 performance, the sources said.

Large emitters can choose to measure their emissions intensity, or carbon per barrel, against a facility’s past performance, or against an industry benchmark.

“This is fundamentally the problem, that a facility can show some continuous improvement and gain credits, but still be a high emitter and be a relatively poor emissions performer from its peers,” said Dave Sawyer, an environmental economist who advised a previous Alberta government on managing emissions.

“The current loophole is ludicrous but the solution still doesn’t address the fundamental problem: Alberta must reduce its absolute emissions, not its relative emissions,” said Emile Boisseau-Bouvier, a climate policy analyst at environmental group Equiterre.

In this article:Alberta Canada, Carbon emissions, closing loophole, mines and upgraders, tier, tougher emissions standards
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Solar and wind energy Solar and wind energy

World

The Middle East’s green energy transition is underway

There is a green energy transition taking shape in Middle East countries.

20 hours ago

Tech & Science

‘Don’t be Google’: The rise of privacy focused startups

The startups are taking on Google Analytics, a product used by more than half of the world's websites to understand people's browsing habits.

17 hours ago

Business

Vehicle fortune-telling: Did the past predict the future in the car market?

From self-driving vehicles to flying cars, past auto predictions have been both creative and forward-thinking - but how far off were dreamers of the...

23 hours ago
With tens of thousands of Russian troops massed on Ukraine's border, both sides are pursuing diplomatic efforts to avoid conflict With tens of thousands of Russian troops massed on Ukraine's border, both sides are pursuing diplomatic efforts to avoid conflict

World

US plans to offer $1 bn in credit guarantees to Ukraine

The U.S. plans to offer $1 billion in credit guarantees to Ukraine, the White House national security advisor told members of Congress.

23 hours ago