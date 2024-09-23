Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Albania plans Sufi Muslim microstate within its borders

AFP

Published

The funeral of the Bektashi leader Haji Dede Reshat Bardhi in Tirana in 2011. He helped reestablish the order after communism
The funeral of the Bektashi leader Haji Dede Reshat Bardhi in Tirana in 2011. He helped reestablish the order after communism - Copyright AFP GENT SHKULLAKU
The funeral of the Bektashi leader Haji Dede Reshat Bardhi in Tirana in 2011. He helped reestablish the order after communism - Copyright AFP GENT SHKULLAKU

Albania plans to establish a sovereign Muslim microstate within its borders run by a Sufi sect known for promoting “religious harmony and dialogue”, Prime Minister Edi Rama announced. 

The tiny Vatican-like enclave within Albania’s capital Tirana will serve as the political home for Bektashi Muslims — the fourth largest religious community in Albania after Sunni Muslims, Orthodox Christians and Catholics. 

The order was founded in the 13th century in the Ottoman Empire and is regarded as a tolerant, mystic branch of Islam open to other religions and philosophies.

Some of its most important leaders relocated to Albania after being banned in Turkey in the early 20th century by modern Turkey’s founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

“Our inspiration is to support the transformation of the Bektashi World Centre in Tirana into a sovereign state, a new centre of moderation, tolerance and peaceful coexistence,” Rama said on Sunday at the United Nations in New York. 

The Bektashi make up an estimated 10 percent of the country’s Muslim population, according to Albania’s 2023 census.

The Bektashi Order in Tirana praised the decision. 

“The sovereignty of the Bektashi Order is an important step in strengthening the values of inclusion, religious harmony and dialogue in an increasingly divided world,” it said in a statement.

Citizenship of the new state of roughly 10 hectares (25 acres) will be limited to members of the clergy and individuals dealing with state administration. 

Its government would be headed by the Bektashi’s leader and a council that will oversee its religious and administrative functioning, the statement added.

In this article:Albania, Religion
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The pact was adopted Sunday by the UN's 193 members at a gathering ahead of the body's centerpiece high-level week The pact was adopted Sunday by the UN's 193 members at a gathering ahead of the body's centerpiece high-level week

World

What is the UN’s ‘Pact for the Future’?

The "Pact for the Future" is the United Nations' master plan for tackling challenges that lie ahead for humanity.

13 hours ago

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Fungal disease risk is the Next Big Thing in global health

You may well need those masks again.

1 min ago

Tech & Science

How to avoid the rise of privacy breaches

By masking an IP address and encrypting online activity, proxies offer a solution to shield against eavesdropping.

6 hours ago
A rocket from Israel's Iron Dome air defence system is fired to intercept rockets fired from Lebanon on September 22 A rocket from Israel's Iron Dome air defence system is fired to intercept rockets fired from Lebanon on September 22

World

Israel and Hezbollah urged to avoid ‘catastrophe’

A rocket from Israel's Iron Dome air defence system is fired to intercept rockets fired from Lebanon on September 22 - Copyright AFP Bryan...

14 hours ago