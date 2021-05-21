Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Alabama lifts ban on yoga in schools — but meditation is still a no-no

AFP

Published

Alabama lifts ban on yoga in schools -- but meditation is still a no-no
Schools in Alabama will be permitted to teach yoga but only using the English names of the poses - Copyright AFP Jewel SAMAD
Schools in Alabama will be permitted to teach yoga but only using the English names of the poses - Copyright AFP Jewel SAMAD

Students in Alabama can now learn yoga at school — but they still can’t deliver the traditional “namaste” greeting to their teacher.

The southern state’s governor, Kay Ivey, revoked a 30-year-old law Friday that banned the popular practice, letting public schools teach and practice yoga, though stripped clean its cultural, spiritual and religious elements.   

“All instruction in yoga shall be limited exclusively to poses, exercises, and stretching techniques,” the new law says. Those poses have to use the English names, like the “downward dog” and “the warrior.”

Meanwhile, it says, “Chanting, mantras, mudras, use of mandalas, induction of hypnotic states, guided imagery, and namaste greetings shall be expressly prohibited,” meaning meditation, Hindu/Buddhist style, is out.

The state, dominated by conservative Protestants, banned yoga in public schools three decades ago, saying it could not be separated from its Hindu beliefs.

Albert Mohler, theologian and president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, had written that yoga was innately Hindu and that contradicted the teachings of the Christian church.

“The embrace of yoga is a symptom of our postmodern spiritual confusion, and, to our shame, this confusion reaches into the church,” he wrote.

That view has still not left Alabama’s schools. The new law requires parents to sign a permission letter to allow their children to learn yoga at school.

“I understand that yoga is part of the Hinduism religion,” the letter must say.

Moreover, local school boards will have the choice of permitting yoga or opting out.

The effort to permit yoga in schools was led by a young African-American state lawmaker, Jeremy Gray.

The new law “prioritizes our children’s health and wellness and brings Alabama schools into the 21st century,” the state Democratic party said in a statement.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You may also like:

news

Mexican president draws the U.S. into a dispute over governor

A Mexican judge has issued an arrest order for the governor of the northern border state of Tamaulipas on organized crime charges.

24 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: Trillions worth of business leaving UK as US, EU take over financial services

The UK is shedding big money business, fast. This business is worth trillions of pounds. As much as three trillion pounds was lost last...

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

Q&A: Long term diagnosis: How IT is adapting to COVID-19

Many workers, especially those in IT, have struggled under the coronavirus pandemic. An insider looks at the pressures and the need for reform.

23 hours ago
Cheley Tackett Cheley Tackett

Entertainment

Exclusive: Cheley Tackett premieres ‘Good for Me’ lyric video

Americana artist and songwriter Cheley Tackett premiered her "Good for Me" lyric video exclusively on Digital Journal, and she chatted about her music.

11 hours ago