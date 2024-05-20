Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Airport reopens in Port-au-Prince after 11 week closure

AFP

Published

Passengers queue at the Sunrise Airways counter in Haiti's Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince on May 20, 2024, the first day of commercial flights since the airport closed in March due to gang violence
Passengers queue at the Sunrise Airways counter in Haiti's Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince on May 20, 2024, the first day of commercial flights since the airport closed in March due to gang violence - Copyright AFP Clarens SIFFROY
Passengers queue at the Sunrise Airways counter in Haiti's Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince on May 20, 2024, the first day of commercial flights since the airport closed in March due to gang violence - Copyright AFP Clarens SIFFROY

The international airport in Haiti’s capital reopened for commercial flights on Monday, some two and a half months after it was forced to close due to gang-fueled violence.

So far just a single airline, Sunrise Airways, has announced a resumption of flights, between Port-au-Prince and Miami, Florida.

A flight bound for the southeastern US city left Toussaint-Louverture airport on Monday afternoon, Sunrise told AFP, the first departure since the closure in March. Amid the violence — which continues to rock the capital — the airport itself had previously come under fire.

Passengers, with luggage in hand, were seen lining up at the airline’s counter.

Sunrise said its flights were currently scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

American Airlines, for its part, told AFP its flights in and out of Haiti were currently suspended until May 29 due to “civil unrest” in Port-au-Prince.

“We will continue to monitor the situation with safety and security top of mind and will adjust our operation as needed,” the carrier said.

Toussaint Louverture International Airport had been closed to commercial flights since early March, following coordinated attacks by gangs who said they were intent on overthrowing then-prime minister Ariel Henry.

Henry, who has since resigned, had himself been unable to return home while abroad in Kenya at the time of the attacks, due to insecurity around the airport.

A transitional ruling council has since taken Haiti’s reins, with one of its chief missions to appoint an interim prime minister, as well as to restore a semblance of order.

Kenya will shortly deploy police officers to Haiti to lead a UN-backed multinational mission aimed at tackling the gang violence that has plagued much of the capital.

An official Haitian source told AFP that senior Kenyan officers had already arrived in Haiti on a reconnaissance mission.

A first contingent of Kenyan police could be deployed this week, coinciding with a state visit the United States by Kenyan President William Ruto.

In this article:Aviation, Haiti, Transport, Troubles, USA
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Kevin Costner and Sienna Miller premiered their Western "Horizon: An American Saga" at the festival Kevin Costner and Sienna Miller premiered their Western "Horizon: An American Saga" at the festival

Entertainment

Trump biopic hits Cannes Film Festival

A Donald Trump biopic and the latest dark creation by David Cronenberg premiere in Cannes.

18 hours ago
The IT Army of Ukraine is a group of volunteer hackers first set up in the wake of Russia's invasion which has since grown The IT Army of Ukraine is a group of volunteer hackers first set up in the wake of Russia's invasion which has since grown

Tech & Science

Ransomware attacks reach record levels

The industries most impacted by global ransomware attacks include Information Technology and Services, Construction, Healthcare, and Legal.

24 hours ago
Success cubed: Hungarian inventor Erno Rubik, the man who created Rubik's Cube Success cubed: Hungarian inventor Erno Rubik, the man who created Rubik's Cube

Business

Forever fad: Rubik says his cube ‘reminds us why we have hands’

The naysayers said the maddening multicoloured cube that Erno Rubik invented 50 years ago would not survive the 1980s.

14 hours ago
The explosive growth of generative AI has sparked fears about its safety The explosive growth of generative AI has sparked fears about its safety

Tech & Science

South Korea, Britain host AI summit with safety top of agenda

The explosive growth of generative AI has sparked fears about its safety - Copyright AFP/File Stefani REYNOLDSSouth Korea and Britain kick off a major...

8 hours ago