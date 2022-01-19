Connect with us

Airlines worldwide scrap or change flights to the U.S. over 5G dispute

Cathay Pacific Boeing 777-200; B-HNL@HKG;31.07.2011/614sr Source - Aero Icarus from Zürich, Switzerland. CC SA 2.0.
Airlines across the world, including the long-haul carrier Emirates, rushed Wednesday to cancel or change flights heading to the U.S. over an ongoing dispute about the rollout of 5G mobile phone technology near American airports.

The dispute, according to CBC Canada News seems to focus on the Boeing 777, a long-range, wide-body aircraft used by carriers across the world. Two Japanese airlines directly named the aircraft as being particularly affected by the 5G signals as they announced cancellations and changes to their schedules.

Dubai-based Emirates, a key carrier for East-West travel, announced it would halt flights to Boston, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Newark, New Jersey, Orlando, Florida, San Francisco, and Seattle over the issue beginning Wednesday. It said it would continue flights to Los Angeles, New York, and Washington.

In its announcement, Emirates cited the cancellation as necessary due to “operational concerns associated with the planned deployment of 5G mobile network services in the U.S. at certain airports.”

“We are working closely with aircraft manufacturers and the relevant authorities to alleviate operational concerns, and we hope to resume our U.S. services as soon as possible,” the state-owned airline said.

Market Watch is reporting that Japan’s All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd. said in a statement that the FAA “has indicated that radio waves from the 5G wireless service may interfere with aircraft altimeters.” Altimeters measure how high a plane is in the sky, a crucial piece of equipment for flying.

“Boeing has announced flight restrictions on all airlines operating the Boeing 777 aircraft, and we have canceled or changed the aircraft for some flights to/from the U.S. based on the announcement by Boeing,” ANA said.

Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. similarly said that it had been informed that 5G signals “may interfere with the radio altimeter installed on the Boeing 777.”

“We will refrain from using this model on the continental United States line until we can confirm its safety and we regret to inform you that we will cancel the flight for which the aircraft cannot be changed to the Boeing 787,” the airline said.

Also included in the growing list of companies canceling flights over the U.S. are Air India, Korean Air, South Korea’s biggest airline, and Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific.

CBS News is reporting that some U.S. carriers also said they expect disruptions because of the new AT&T-Verizon network. Delta Air Lines said late Tuesday it may experience cancellations near “dozens” of U.S. airports starting as early as Wednesday due to the deployment of the 5G system.

The cancellations come even after mobile phone carriers AT&T and Verizon announced they will postpone new wireless service near some U.S. airports planned for this week.

The FAA will allow planes with accurate, reliable altimeters to operate around high-power 5G. But planes with older altimeters will not be allowed to make landings under low-visibility conditions.

