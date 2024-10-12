Connect with us

AI and the work you do: Are you ready for the jump forwards?

Just how is AI is shaping the business world and customer interactions?
Street scene showing local retail outlets. Image by Tim Sandle.
Have you used artificial intelligence? Chances are you may have done so without realising it.  This comes from a finding that reveals over 4 in 5 consumers fail to recognise when they are using AI. This comes in the aftermath of the UK, EU, US and other countries signing the first legal agreement on artificial intelligence. The agreement addresses the technology’s risk and aims to ensure that AI develops in line with human rights, democracy, and the rule of law.

This finding about many being unaware when they are interacting with AI not only indicates why such a law is needed it also shows areas that businesses can exploit.

The data comes from the firm Sopro, who looked at how AI is shaping the business world and customer interactions and offered their tips on how businesses can use AI to drive sales without alienating customers.

While the research found that the majority of respondents (72 percent) had heard of AI, only around 1 in 5 (19 percent) able to explain it in detail. Within this main figure there is a demographic gap. Younger individuals (16-29) are more likely to have heard of AI (93 percent). Whereas a significant portion (43 percent) of the oldest generation (70 and over) had either never heard of AI or could not explain what it is.

This is also reflected in different patterns of use. For instance, younger people show higher engagement with AI technologies, with 42 percent using AI chatbots in the past month, compared to 9 percent of those aged 70 and older. 

Common examples of AI application include AI chatbots. Of these, chatbots are used mainly for customer service. Other significant uses include entertainment, seeking advice (19 percent) and work-related tasks (18 percent), highlighting the diverse ways chatbots are used in everyday life.

AI is also becoming more popular at work. A substantial majority (69 percent) believe employers should consult employees before introducing AI technologies. This is often due to privacy concerns,

Yet AI can deliver several benefits to businesses. These include improved efficiency and automation. Here, AI can automate repetitive tasks, or act as a great starting point, allowing employees to focus on the more strategic elements of a task. This can lead to better customer service, quicker data processing, and cost savings.

There is also improved personalisation. For example,  AI can use advanced data analysis to help businesses understand customer preferences and behaviour more granularly. This allows them to deliver tailored content, recommendations, and solutions, improving the customer experience and boosting loyalty and sales.

In another area, AI can lead to better decision-making. This is with AI’s ability to process and analyse vast amounts of data, a function that can help businesses make informed decisions quickly. This is has typically particularly beneficial in large companies looking at market analysis, financial forecasting, and allocating resources, however the increasing accessibility of this technology makes it something that even the smallest companies can start to benefit from.

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

