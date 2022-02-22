Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Ahmaud Arbery’s killers found guilty on all counts in federal hate crime trial

Three White men who killed Ahmaud Arbery found guilty on all counts in a federal hate crimes trial.

Published

Three white Americans go on trial in death of black jogger
Ahmaud Arbery, a Black jogger, died when three white men chased him down in truck and then shoot him during a confrontation in a Georgia town in 2020 - Copyright AFP/File CHANDAN KHANNA
Ahmaud Arbery, a Black jogger, died when three white men chased him down in truck and then shoot him during a confrontation in a Georgia town in 2020 - Copyright AFP/File CHANDAN KHANNA

A jury on Tuesday determined that the three white Georgia men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery violated a federal hate-crime statute by depriving the 25-year-old Black man of his right to use a public street because of the color of his skin.

Jurors in Brunswick, Ga., on Tuesday, found that father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan violated Arbery’s civil rights and targeted him because he was Black, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The three men were also found guilty of attempted kidnapping and the McMichaels were found guilty of one count each of brandishing or discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

The defendants are already serving life sentences in prison after being convicted of murder in state court in November of last year. Now, they face additional life sentences for the federal crimes.

The New York Times is reporting that the federal convictions ensure that the defendants will receive significant prison time even if their state convictions are overturned or their sentences reduced on appeal.

Three men to be sentenced for murder of Black US jogger
William Bryan (L), Gregory McMichael (C) and Travis McMichael (R) were found guilty of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery – Copyright AFP DIBYANGSHU SARKAR

Use of racial slurs by the defendants

Two of the three white men convicted of murdering Arbery repeatedly used racial slurs in text messages and social media posts, an FBI witness testified last week in their federal hate crimes trial.

FBI intelligence analyst Amy Vaughan led the jury through dozens of conversations that Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan had with others, identified only by their initials, in the months and years before Arbery’s killing.

In text and Facebook conversations with friends, Travis McMichael frequently used the N-word to describe Black people. In a Facebook conversation with a friend, he shared a video of a young Black boy dancing on a TV show with a racist song that included the N-word playing over it.

In other social media posts, Travis McMichael advocated violence against Black people. In December 2018, he commented on a Facebook video of a Black man playing a prank on a white person: “I’d kill that f—-ing n—-r.”

After the verdict was read

Before adjourning the proceeding, U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood complimented the lawyers on both sides, according to CNN News. She said that the prosecutors had the “difficult task” of proving the “racial motivation of hate crimes” and did so in a “skillful” and “professional manner.”

The judge noted that the defense attorneys “did not volunteer” to take the defendants’ case — rather they were appointed. She said that the defense attorneys represented their clients “zealously.”

“No one need wonder whether they got a fair trial, they did,” she said.

And in a strange turn of events, tomorrow, February 23, 2022, marks two years since Ahmaud Arbery was killed in the Satilla Shores neighborhood outside Brunswick, Georgia.

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said this week that the timing of the close of the federal civil rights trial is “great” as it nears the two-year anniversary of Arbery’s death.

In this article:Ahmaud Arbery, already guil;ty og murder, Hate crimes tria;, racial slurs, Three white men found guilty7, violated Arbery's civil rights
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

World

Canada passes Emergency Act with help from NDP

Canada's House of Commons affirmed the Liberal government's decision to invoke the Emergency Act.

13 hours ago
One of he demonstrators at Saturday's protest in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv One of he demonstrators at Saturday's protest in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv

World

US cautious on whether Russian troops to Donbass equals invasion

The U.S. took a wait-and-see attitude Monday to President Vladimir Putin's order for Russian troops to deploy in separatist areas of Ukraine.

19 hours ago

Life

Hong Kong to launch vaccine pass as Omicron outbreak rages

Hong Kong will launch a vaccine pass scheme this week, officials said Monday, as hospitals struggle under an Omicron-fuelled outbreak.

24 hours ago
Too busy with Ukraine to hit the campaign trail Too busy with Ukraine to hit the campaign trail

World

What election? World role delays Macron’s bid for second term

Macron hasn’t even told the nation whether he plans to run for re-election in the April vote, though few doubt that he will.

7 hours ago