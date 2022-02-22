Ahmaud Arbery’s killers found guilty on all counts in federal hate crime trial

Ahmaud Arbery, a Black jogger, died when three white men chased him down in truck and then shoot him during a confrontation in a Georgia town in 2020 - Copyright AFP/File CHANDAN KHANNA

A jury on Tuesday determined that the three white Georgia men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery violated a federal hate-crime statute by depriving the 25-year-old Black man of his right to use a public street because of the color of his skin.

Jurors in Brunswick, Ga., on Tuesday, found that father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan violated Arbery’s civil rights and targeted him because he was Black, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The three men were also found guilty of attempted kidnapping and the McMichaels were found guilty of one count each of brandishing or discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

The defendants are already serving life sentences in prison after being convicted of murder in state court in November of last year. Now, they face additional life sentences for the federal crimes.

The New York Times is reporting that the federal convictions ensure that the defendants will receive significant prison time even if their state convictions are overturned or their sentences reduced on appeal.

William Bryan (L), Gregory McMichael (C) and Travis McMichael (R) were found guilty of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery – Copyright AFP DIBYANGSHU SARKAR

Use of racial slurs by the defendants

Two of the three white men convicted of murdering Arbery repeatedly used racial slurs in text messages and social media posts, an FBI witness testified last week in their federal hate crimes trial.

FBI intelligence analyst Amy Vaughan led the jury through dozens of conversations that Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan had with others, identified only by their initials, in the months and years before Arbery’s killing.

In text and Facebook conversations with friends, Travis McMichael frequently used the N-word to describe Black people. In a Facebook conversation with a friend, he shared a video of a young Black boy dancing on a TV show with a racist song that included the N-word playing over it.

In other social media posts, Travis McMichael advocated violence against Black people. In December 2018, he commented on a Facebook video of a Black man playing a prank on a white person: “I’d kill that f—-ing n—-r.”

After the verdict was read

Before adjourning the proceeding, U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood complimented the lawyers on both sides, according to CNN News. She said that the prosecutors had the “difficult task” of proving the “racial motivation of hate crimes” and did so in a “skillful” and “professional manner.”

The judge noted that the defense attorneys “did not volunteer” to take the defendants’ case — rather they were appointed. She said that the defense attorneys represented their clients “zealously.”

“No one need wonder whether they got a fair trial, they did,” she said.

And in a strange turn of events, tomorrow, February 23, 2022, marks two years since Ahmaud Arbery was killed in the Satilla Shores neighborhood outside Brunswick, Georgia.

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said this week that the timing of the close of the federal civil rights trial is “great” as it nears the two-year anniversary of Arbery’s death.