After being destroyed by a deadly wildfire, Canadian village is suing big oil

The Sparks Lake wildfire is seen in British Columbia on June 29, 2021. — Photo: © AFP

Last year, a wildfire turned the tiny village of Lytton, British Columbia into a national symbol of climate change after devouring everything in sight.

The village of Lytton lies about 145 kilometers (91 miles) northeast of Vancouver, British Columbia. During heatwaves, the community of 250 or so people is always one of the hottest spots in Canada.

On three consecutive days of June 2021, it broke the all-time record for Canada’s highest temperature, ending at 49.6 °C (121.3 °F) on June 29. This is the highest temperature ever recorded north of 45°N and hotter than the all-time records for Europe and South America.

Lytton’s Welcome sign before the fire in 2021. Source – Andybremner2012, CC SA 4.0.

The next day, June 30, a wildfire swept through the town, nearly destroying everything in its path.

Today, reports the New York Times, blue fences on either side of Main Street block access to the town’s ruins. Charred trees, flattened roofs, collapsed walls, and piles of debris stretch over the entire length of the village center. The silence is broken only by helicopters dumping water to try to extinguish more recent fires in the nearby mountains.

“It’s a flashback of what happened last year,” said Phyllis Speinks, 54, who was filling her truck up at a nearby gas station and had been evacuated for two weeks because of this summer’s fires. “I was afraid.”

On that fateful day of June 30, 2021, the wildfire that consumed 90 percent of Lytton also took two lives and injured several others. The fire was exacerbated by the heat, amid temperatures that climate researchers say would virtually not be possible without human-caused global warming.

That same heat that caused the Lytton inferno killed 619 people in the province last year and caused tens of millions of dollars in damage. Over the past year, the provincial government has been scrambling for policies, tools, and approaches they can use to steer the province away from more disasters by stemming the effects of climate change,

The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the NOAA-20 satellite acquired this image (above) around 2 p.m. local time (21:00 Universal Time) on June 30, 2021. By the morning of July 1, the McKay Creek fire (left) and the Sparks Lake fire (right) had burned an estimated 150 and 200 square kilometers (60 and 75 square miles), respectively. A smaller fire is visible just south of the town of Lytton.

The second image (above) shows a detailed view of the McKay Creek fire, acquired by the Operational Land Imager (OLI) on Landsat 8 at about 12 p.m. local time (19:00 Universal Time) on June 30, 2021. Hours after these images were acquired, officials ordered a mandatory evacuation for Lytton as fire threatened the town. According to news reports, the fast-moving blaze quickly engulfed the town, destroying homes and injuring residents. The fire affecting Lytton was reportedly a new fire, and not the George Road fire already burning south of the town.

Communities find a way to fight back

Vancouver City Council took its first steps in July this year to sue major oil companies seeking damages for the local costs of climate change.

Actually, it is very appropriate that Vancouver has stepped up to get the ball rolling, seeing as it is also the birthplace of Greenpeace. Greenpeace was founded in Canada in 1971 by Irving and Dorothy Stowe, immigrant environmental activists from the United States.

A lawsuit against big oil will be the first lawsuit of its kind in the country against the fossil fuel industry, whose carbon emissions contribute to global warming.

West Coast Environmental Law in Vancouver is inviting British Columbia municipalities to join a class action lawsuit to hold some of the world’s biggest fossil companies responsible for their share of the climate damages local communities are experiencing.

Under a campaign called Sue Big Oil, West Coast Environmental Law is asking each participating community to put up $1 per resident to help cover the cost of the class action, Staff Lawyer Andrew Gage told about 165 participants during a launch webinar in June.

Gage said. B.C. law allows local governments to share the cost of class action lawsuits and protects them from covering their opponents’ legal costs if they lose. according to The Energy Mix.

“We live in a world where the fossil fuel industry is hugely profitable because they’re not paying their fair share of the costs,” Gage told The Energy Mix in a feature interview leading up to the webinar. “They are causing billions of dollars of impacts to communities around the world—the Insurance Bureau of Canada says local governments should be spending C$5.3 billion per year just to adapt to climate change.”

Canada Today is reporting that Jay Averill, a spokesman for the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, said in an email that Vancouver “could not function today without the use of oil and natural gas.”

He added, “Funding a lawsuit to sue the very industry that for decades has invested billions of dollars in British Columbia, created thousands of jobs, and provided billions of dollars in government revenue to support health care, infrastructure and social programs across the province is not using taxpayers’ money efficiently.”