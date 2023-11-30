Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

After 50 years, US to return to Moon on January 25

AFP

Published

NASA's Artemis 1 Space Launch System launches at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in November 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida
NASA's Artemis 1 Space Launch System launches at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in November 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida - Copyright AFP Tercio TEIXEIRA
NASA's Artemis 1 Space Launch System launches at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in November 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida - Copyright AFP Tercio TEIXEIRA

More than 50 years after the last Apollo mission, the United States will try once again to land a craft on the Moon on January 25, said the head of what could be the first private company to successfully touch down on the lunar surface. 

The lander, named Peregrine, will have no one on board. It was developed by American company Astrobotic, whose CEO John Thornton said it will carry NASA instruments to study the lunar environment in anticipation of NASA’s Artemis manned missions. 

Several years ago, NASA opted to commission US companies to send scientific experiments and technologies to the Moon — a program called CLPS.

These fixed-price contracts should make it possible to develop a lunar economy, and provide transport services at a lower cost. 

“One of the big challenges of what we’re attempting here is attempting a launch and landing on the surface Moon for a fraction of what it would otherwise cost,” said Thornton Wednesday at a press briefing at his company’s base in in Pittsburgh.

“Only about half of the missions that have gone to the surface of the Moon have been successful,” he said. 

“So it’s certainly a daunting challenge. I’m going to be terrified and thrilled all at once at every stage of this.”

Takeoff is scheduled for December 24 from Florida aboard the inaugural flight of the new rocket from the ULA industrial group, named Vulcan Centaur. 

The probe will then take “a few days” to reach lunar orbit, but will have to wait until January 25 before attempting landing, so that light conditions at the target location are right, Thornton said. 

The descent will be carried out autonomously, without human intervention, but will be monitored from the company’s control center. 

In the spring, the Japanese start-up ispace had already attempted to become the first private company to land on the Moon, but the mission ended in a crash. Israel also suffered a setback in 2019. Only four countries have successfully landed on the Moon: the United States, Russia, China and, most recently, India. 

In addition to Astrobotic, NASA has signed contracts with other companies, such as Firefly Aerospace, Draper and Intuitive Machines. 

The latter is due to take off aboard a SpaceX rocket in January. 

“NASA leadership is aware of the risks and has accepted that some of these missions might not succeed,” said Chris Culbert, the CLPS program manager. 

“But even if every landing isn’t successful, CLPS already had an impact on the commercial infrastructure needed to establish a lunar economy,” he said. 

With its Artemis program, NASA wants to establish a base on the surface of the Moon.

In this article:Aerospace, moon, Space, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Spain's Ferrovial says it has reached a 2.37 billion pound ($3.01 billion) deal to sell its 25% stake in Heathrow Airport to Paris-based Ardian and Riyahd's Public Investment Fund (PIF) Spain's Ferrovial says it has reached a 2.37 billion pound ($3.01 billion) deal to sell its 25% stake in Heathrow Airport to Paris-based Ardian and Riyahd's Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Business

Spanish giant Ferrovial sells remaining stake in Heathrow

Spain's Ferrovial says it has reached a 2.37 billion pound ($3.01 billion) deal to sell its 25% stake in Heathrow Airport to Paris-based Ardian...

23 hours ago

Business

Business focus 2024: Threat intelligence moves from a ‘possibility’ to a ‘must’

As we see more organizations adopt and invest in AI/ML, we are seeing an upward trend in credential phishing and an increase in communications...

23 hours ago
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said China's internal challenges means it is unlikely to mull an invasion of the island for now Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said China's internal challenges means it is unlikely to mull an invasion of the island for now

World

Taiwan leader says China invasion unlikely for now

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said China's internal challenges means it is unlikely to mull an invasion of the island for now - Copyright AFP/File...

10 hours ago
Workers were rescued late Tuesday after 17 days inside the Himalayan tunnel Workers were rescued late Tuesday after 17 days inside the Himalayan tunnel

World

After 17 days trapped in tunnel, India workers say hope kept them alive

Workers were rescued late Tuesday after 17 days inside the Himalayan tunnel - Copyright Department of Information and Public Relation (DIPR) Uttarakhand/AFP -Pitcha DANGPRASITH...

21 hours ago