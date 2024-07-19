Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

AFP photographer Said Khatib wins Spain prize for Gaza photo

AFP

Published

King of Spain Felipe VI (L) and Queen of Spain Letizia present Spain's prestigious Mingote Prize to AFP Palestinian photographer from the Gaza Strip Said Khatib (C), a Palestinian photojournalist from the Gaza Strip
King of Spain Felipe VI (L) and Queen of Spain Letizia present Spain's prestigious Mingote Prize to AFP Palestinian photographer from the Gaza Strip Said Khatib (C), a Palestinian photojournalist from the Gaza Strip - Copyright Alabama Department of Corrections/AFP Handout
King of Spain Felipe VI (L) and Queen of Spain Letizia present Spain's prestigious Mingote Prize to AFP Palestinian photographer from the Gaza Strip Said Khatib (C), a Palestinian photojournalist from the Gaza Strip - Copyright Alabama Department of Corrections/AFP Handout

Said Khatib, a Palestinian photojournalist working for AFP, was awarded Spain’s prestigious Mingote Prize on Thursday at a ceremony attended by King Felipe VI for a Gaza photograph taken in October 2023. 

He was presented with the award by ABC newspaper, which runs Spain’s vaunted journalism prize, for a picture of two children looking through the window of a car driving past rubble in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. 

The image was taken on October 12, just five days after Hamas militants stormed over the border into southern Israel in an unprecedented deadly attack that triggered the ongoing Gaza war. 

The Mingote Prize, which is awarded annually by a jury of Spanish journalists, is one of the highest industry honours in Spain but rarely awarded to someone who is not from the Spanish-speaking world. 

“The most recent of Khatib’s photos to be published expose the suffering of the civilian population… They capture the difficulties faced by the most vulnerable in this conflict,” said ABC in naming him the winner in May. 

Khatib, who studied at Gaza’s Al-Azhar University, has worked for Agence France-Presse (AFP) since 2003. 

The Gaza war began with Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel which resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

The militants also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom are still in Gaza, including 42 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel responded with an offensive that has killed at least 38,848 people, also mostly civilians, according to health ministry figures from Hamas-run Gaza.

In this article:Afp, Award, Conflict, Israel, Media, Palestinians, Spain
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Re-enactment of a treatment session for depression using psilocybin in an image from the company COMPASS Pathways, which is developing such a treatment Re-enactment of a treatment session for depression using psilocybin in an image from the company COMPASS Pathways, which is developing such a treatment

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Psychedelics ‘change your mind’ long-term? Yes.

According to a current study published in Nature, psilocybin “desynchronizes” the brain.

9 hours ago

World

Donald Trump’s crazy year

Donald Trump caps off a crazy year with his coronation as the Republican Party's presidential nominee.

8 hours ago
Firefighters extinguish a fire tearing through a shopping centre in Zigong in China's southwestern Sichuan province on July 17, 2024 Firefighters extinguish a fire tearing through a shopping centre in Zigong in China's southwestern Sichuan province on July 17, 2024

World

China shopping centre fire kills 16

Firefighters extinguish a fire tearing through a shopping centre in Zigong in China's southwestern Sichuan province on July 17, 2024 - Copyright AFP ANDREW...

20 hours ago
Matthew Paley stands outside the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024 Matthew Paley stands outside the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024

Social Media

Teens for Trump? Republicans eye gains among US youth

"Honestly in the beginning... I just liked Trump because I thought he was hilarious," said Paley.

8 hours ago