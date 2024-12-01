Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Afghanistan must participate in future climate talks: Taliban

AFP

Published

Matiul Haq Khalis, head of Afghanistan's National Environmental Protection Agency, says the country must be allowed to participate in future climate talks
Matiul Haq Khalis, head of Afghanistan's National Environmental Protection Agency, says the country must be allowed to participate in future climate talks - Copyright AFP Ahmad Sahel Arman
Matiul Haq Khalis, head of Afghanistan's National Environmental Protection Agency, says the country must be allowed to participate in future climate talks - Copyright AFP Ahmad Sahel Arman

An Afghan environment official on Sunday said the country must be allowed to participate in future global climate talks, after returning from COP29 in Baku where Taliban officials attended for the first time.

The Afghan delegation were invited as “guests” of the Azerbaijani hosts, not as a party directly involved in the negotiations.

It was the first time that an Afghan delegation had attended since the Taliban swept to power in August 2021, having failed to get an invite to the past two COPs (Conference of the Parties) held in Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

“Afghanistan must participate in such conferences in the future,” said Matiul Haq Khalis, the director general of Afghanistan’s National Environmental Protection Agency, at a press conference on Sunday.

He described Afghanistan’s attendance last month at the talks as a “big achievement”.

“We participated in the conference this year so that we could raise the voice of the nation about the issues we are facing, what the needs of the people are, we must share these things with the world.”

He said the Afghan delegation had meetings with “19 different organisations and governments”, including with delegations from Russia, Qatar, Azerbaijan and Bangladesh.

Afghanistan is among the countries most vulnerable to global warming, despite minimal emissions, and the Taliban government have argued that their political isolation should not bar them from international climate talks.

The government has imposed an austere version of sharia Islamic law since taking power, severely restricting women’s participation in public life in what the United Nations has called a “gender apartheid”.

Among the poorest countries in the world after decades of war, Afghanistan is particularly exposed to the effects of climate change, which scientists say is spurring extreme weather including prolonged drought, frequent floods, and declining agricultural productivity.

The United Nations has also called for action to help Afghanistan build resilience and for the country’s participation in international talks.

Developed countries have committed to providing $100 billion per year in climate finance through 2025 to help developing nations prepare for worsening climate impacts and wean their economies off fossil fuels.

In this article:Afghanistan, COP29, Environment
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Elon Musk (R), part of Donald Trump's incoming administration, has suggested Australia's new under-16 social media ban is a 'backdoor way' to control internet access for all Elon Musk (R), part of Donald Trump's incoming administration, has suggested Australia's new under-16 social media ban is a 'backdoor way' to control internet access for all

Social Media

Australian PM ready to ‘engage’ with Musk on social media teen ban

"We will talk to anyone," Albanese said when asked if he would discuss the legislation with Musk.

10 hours ago
The high spending totals were the result not of price inflation but of rising demand The high spending totals were the result not of price inflation but of rising demand

Business

US ‘Black Friday’ online spending put at record $10.8 bn

American consumers spent a record $10.8 billion online during "Black Friday" promotions.

16 hours ago
Oliver Rice and Danica McKellar Oliver Rice and Danica McKellar

Entertainment

Review: Danica McKellar and Oliver Rice star in their new Great American Family film

Danica McKellar and Oliver Rice star in their new Great American Family film "A Cinderella Christmas Ball," which premiered on Friday, November 29th.

18 hours ago
Nearly 200 countries are in South Korea's Busan for negotiations on a deal to curb plastic pollution Nearly 200 countries are in South Korea's Busan for negotiations on a deal to curb plastic pollution

World

Nations warn of deadlock at landmark plastic pollution talks

Diplomats warned Saturday that a majority of countries could walk away from talks on the world's first plastic pollution agreement.

23 hours ago