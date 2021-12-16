Connect with us

Afghan women call for rights and aid in Taliban-approved march

Despite being permitted to protest, some women said they remained in fear of the Taliban - Copyright AFP Wakil KOHSAR

Dozens of women protested Thursday in Afghanistan’s capital, demanding the right to education, jobs and political representation from the Taliban government. 

Although public protests are effectively banned by Afghanistan’s new hardline rulers, authorities gave permission for the march — held in biting cold after the first snowfall of winter in Kabul.

“Food, careers and freedom,” participants chanted, while others held placards demanding women get political posts.

Some protesters carried banners echoing Taliban complaints that the international community had frozen billions of dollars in aid and assets.

The Taliban have pledged a softer rule, compared with their first stint in power in the 1990s, but women are still largely excluded from government employment and secondary school education.

Despite being permitted to protest, participants said they remained in fear of the country’s new rulers.

At one intersection Taliban fighters cocked and raised their weapons, but the march was allowed to continue.

“Fear is always there, but we cannot live in fear — we have to fight against our fear,” said 28-year-old Shahera Kohistan.

