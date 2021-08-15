Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul

People clamour for snacks being handed out by a volunteer at a camp for displaced people in Kabul - Copyright AFP Wakil KOHSAR

Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan.

President Ashraf Ghani flew out of the country, two officials told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to brief journalists. Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan National Reconciliation Council, later confirmed that Ghani had left.

“The former president of Afghanistan left Afghanistan, leaving the country in this difficult situation,” Abdullah said. “God should hold him accountable.”

According to a statement issued by the Taliban, fighters have been ordered to enter Kabul because “now there are reports that districts in Kabul have been evacuated, police have left their job of providing security, ministries have been evacuated, and security personnel from the Kabul administration have fled.”

“So that God forbid the common thieves and robbers in Kabul do not mix, the abusers do not harm the people, the Islamic Emirate ordered its forces to enter the areas of Kabul from which the enemy went and areas there is a risk of theft and robbery,” the statement continued, reports ABC News.

The sight of helicopters flying above the capitol evacuating American diplomats to the Kabul airport was likened by many to the aftermath of the Vietnam War, which saw even more chaotic airborne rescues in Saigon.

Pressed on CNN about it, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “This is not Saigon.” However, he acknowledged the “hollowness” of the Afghan security forces.

Blinken told ABC’s “This Week” the diplomats were being transferred to the airport “to ensure they can operate safely and securely,” but still maintain a core diplomatic presence there.

The French Embassy in Kabul, like the United States, has moved its operations to the airport but said in a statement that it remains operational and active. “These orderly evacuation operations of our nationals have been underway for weeks,” the statement said.

Canada announced Sunday that it was temporarily suspending operations at its embassy in Kabul.

“The situation in Afghanistan is rapidly evolving and poses serious challenges to our ability to ensure the safety and security of our mission,” according to a statement.

“As always, our priority in these situations is ensuring the safety and security of Canadian personnel. They are now safely on their way back to Canada,” the statement continued.