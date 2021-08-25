Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Afghan Paralympians evacuated and safe: IPC

Published

Afghan Paralympians evacuated and safe: IPC
The Afghan flag was carried into the Paralympic ceremony by a volunteer - Copyright POOL/AFP Manan VATSYAYANA
The Afghan flag was carried into the Paralympic ceremony by a volunteer - Copyright POOL/AFP Manan VATSYAYANA

Afghanistan’s two Paralympic athletes have been safely evacuated from the country, the International Paralympic Committee said Wednesday, declining to specify their destination.

The two taekwondo athletes, Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli, were originally due to represent their country at the Tokyo Paralympics.

But with the swift fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, the pair were among the tens of thousands trapped and unable to leave the country.

Before the Games began, the IPC confirmed that the athletes would no longer be able to compete, and the Afghan flag featured at Tuesday’s opening ceremony in a symbolic fashion only, carried by a volunteer.

“Efforts have been made to remove them from Afghanistan, they are now in a safe place,” IPC spokesman Craig Spence said Wednesday.

“I’m not going to tell you where they are because this isn’t about sport, this is about human life and keeping people safe.”

Spence said the pair would not be competing at the Games, and their focus at the moment was on their well-being.

“Obviously they’ve been through a very traumatic process, they’re undergoing counselling and psychological help,” he told reporters.

“We are being kept in the loop about their whereabouts and their well-being.”

Khudadadi, 23, was to be the first woman ever to represent Afghanistan at the Paralympics and had appealed for help to flee the country after the Taliban takeover.

Australian broadcaster ABC reported that the Paralympians were among a group of Afghan athletes evacuated to Australia, but there has been no official confirmation.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

The day that changed America: Remembering 9/11, 20 years on

As New Yorkers began heading to work, 19 hijackers were boarding flights at airports in Boston, Washington and Newark.

7 hours ago

World

Karen Baker: Pentagon survivor who told the stories of 9/11 victims

Karen Baker was a crisis communications expert at the Pentagon on 9/11 but nothing could prepare her for what she would soon have to...

12 hours ago

World

Joseph Dittmar: sharing memories of 9/11 escape is 'my therapy'

Veering between laughter and tears, Joseph Dittmar narrates his memories of escaping from near the top of the World Trade Center on 9/11.

7 hours ago

World

'Always there': the AI chatbot comforting China's lonely millions

After a painful break-up from a cheating ex, Beijing-based human resources manager Melissa was introduced to someone new by a friend.

17 hours ago