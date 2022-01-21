Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Afghan NGO women ‘threatened with shooting’ for not wearing burqa

Published

More women are wearing the burqa since the Taliban's return to power even though there is no official national policy on it
More women are wearing the burqa since the Taliban's return to power even though there is no official national policy on it - Copyright AFP Javed TANVEER
More women are wearing the burqa since the Taliban's return to power even though there is no official national policy on it - Copyright AFP Javed TANVEER

The Taliban’s religious police have threatened to shoot women NGO workers in a northwestern province of Afghanistan if they do not wear the all-covering burqa, two staff members told AFP.

The rights of Afghans — particularly women and girls — have been increasingly curtailed since the Taliban returned to power in August after ousting the US-backed government.

Women are being squeezed from public life and largely barred from government jobs, while most secondary schools for girls are shut.

Two international NGO workers in rural Badghis province told AFP that the local branch of the feared Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice met with aid groups on Sunday.

“They told us… if women staff come to the office without wearing the burqa, they will shoot them,” one said, asking not to be named for safety reasons.

Women must also be accompanied to work by a male guardian, he added. 

A second NGO source confirmed the warnings.

“They also said they will come to every office without prior notice to check the rules are being followed,” he told AFP.

A notice to NGOs seen by AFP did not mention the threat of shooting, but did order women to cover up.

Women in deeply conservative Afghanistan generally cover their hair with scarves anyway, while the burqa –- mandatory under the Taliban’s first regime, from 1996 to 2001 –- is still widely worn, particularly outside the capital Kabul.

Desperate for international recognition to unlock frozen assets, the Taliban have largely refrained from issuing national policies that provoke outrage abroad.

Provincial officials, however, have issued various guidelines and edicts based on local interpretations of Islamic law and Afghan custom.

In Kabul earlier this month, posters were slapped on cafes and shops ordering Afghan women to cover up, illustrated with an image of the burqa.

Women are banned from appearing in television dramas and must be accompanied by a male guardian on journeys between towns and cities.

Small and scattered protests have broken out demanding women’s rights, which had improved slightly over the past 20 years in the patriarchal Muslim nation.

However, several activists told AFP they had gone into hiding in the capital this week after a series of raids led to the arrests of three women. 

In this article:Afghanistan, Women
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A man gets a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination station in Vienna on August 25, 2021; from February 2022, vaccinations against the virus will be mandatory for adults in Austria A man gets a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination station in Vienna on August 25, 2021; from February 2022, vaccinations against the virus will be mandatory for adults in Austria

World

Austria parliament approves mandatory Covid vaccination

A man gets a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination station in Vienna on August 25, 2021; from February 2022, vaccinations against the virus will...

19 hours ago

Tech & Science

Athlete surveillance warnings cloud China’s Winter Olympics

A growing number of Western nations and cybersecurity groups have issued digital surveillance warnings for next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing.

21 hours ago
Racial Justice George Floyd Racial Justice George Floyd

World

Jury selection begins in US trial of officers involved in Floyd arrest

Now the other three ex-police officers on the scene are going on trial for their actions that day -- or rather their failure to...

18 hours ago
President Joko Widodo compared the proposed new agency to the International Monetary Fund President Joko Widodo compared the proposed new agency to the International Monetary Fund

World

Indonesia to push for new global health agency, president says

President Joko Widodo compared the proposed new agency to the International Monetary Fund - Copyright POOL/AFP ANDY BUCHANANIndonesia will push for the creation of...

24 hours ago