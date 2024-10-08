Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Afghan man arrested for plotting US election day attack

AFP

Published

US voters go to the polls on November 5
US voters go to the polls on November 5 - Copyright AFP Jonathan NACKSTRAND
US voters go to the polls on November 5 - Copyright AFP Jonathan NACKSTRAND

An Afghan man has been arrested for allegedly plotting to carry out an attack on US election day on behalf of the Islamic State group, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, was arrested on Monday in the western US state of Oklahoma and has been charged with attempting to provide material support to IS.

“The Justice Department foiled the defendant’s plot to acquire semi-automatic weapons and commit a violent attack in the name of (IS) on US soil on Election Day,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

US voters go to the polls on November 5.

The Justice Department said Tawhedi was arrested after he “allegedly took steps to liquidate his family’s assets, resettle members of his family overseas, acquire AK-47 assault rifles and ammunition, and commit a terrorist attack in the United States.”

It said he conspired to carry out the attack with another Afghan national, a juvenile who was not named but was identified in court documents as his brother-in-law.

According to the criminal complaint, Tawhedi entered the United States on September 9, 2021 on a special immigrant visa.

It said an FBI “confidential human source” contacted Tawhedi after he recently advertised the sale of his family’s personal property on Facebook.

The FBI source said he needed a computer for a gun business he was starting and Tawhedi expressed interest in purchasing two AK-47 assault rifles and ammunition, according to the complaint.

On Monday, Tawhedi and the juvenile met with “FBI assets” at a rural location in Oklahoma and purchased two AK-47 assault rifles, 10 magazines, and 500 rounds of ammunition, it said.

They were immediately arrested.

In this article:Afghan, Justice, US, Vote
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Innovation Week 2023, Calgary Innovation Week 2023, Calgary

Tech & Science

Platform Calgary partners with Digital Journal to elevate Innovation Week to a national stage

Digital Journal announced as official media partner for Innovation Week in Calgary.

2 hours ago
Around 41 percent of executives in leading economies say they will employ fewer people within five years due to AI Around 41 percent of executives in leading economies say they will employ fewer people within five years due to AI

Business

Op-Ed: Employee monitoring and AI — Next generation of paranoia?

Pay attention to these issues, because it could be your neck in the noose.

9 hours ago
Nobel physics laureate Geoffrey Hinton, 76, worries that AI could lead to 'systems more intelligent than us that eventually take control' Nobel physics laureate Geoffrey Hinton, 76, worries that AI could lead to 'systems more intelligent than us that eventually take control'

Tech & Science

Geoffrey Hinton, soft-spoken godfather of AI

Hinton, a big name in artificial intelligence, was awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize.

9 hours ago
Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn says it is building the world's largest production plant for Nvidia's GB200 'superchips' Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn says it is building the world's largest production plant for Nvidia's GB200 'superchips'

Tech & Science

Taiwan’s Foxconn says building world’s largest ‘superchip’ plant

Foxconn said it is building the world's largest production plant for US hardware leader Nvidia's GB200 "superchips" that power AI servers.

8 hours ago