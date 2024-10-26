Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Activists say 50 killed in Sudan paramilitary attack

AFP

Published

People from Khartoum and al-Jazira states, displaced by the war between Sudan's army and paramilitaries, wait to receive aid from a charity organisation in Gedaref, eastern Sudan, on December 30, 2023
People from Khartoum and al-Jazira states, displaced by the war between Sudan's army and paramilitaries, wait to receive aid from a charity organisation in Gedaref, eastern Sudan, on December 30, 2023 - Copyright AFP/File -
People from Khartoum and al-Jazira states, displaced by the war between Sudan's army and paramilitaries, wait to receive aid from a charity organisation in Gedaref, eastern Sudan, on December 30, 2023 - Copyright AFP/File -

At least 50 people have been killed in a single attack by Sudanese paramilitaries who have besieged and raided villages in al-Jazira state, activists said.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been at war with Sudan’s regular army since April 2023 but have in recent days intensified their violence against civilians in al-Jazira, south of the capital Khartoum, after their commander in the state defected to the army.

“The villages of al-Sariha and Azraq have been under attack” since Friday morning, the resistance committee in Hasaheisa, one of hundreds of volunteer groups coordinating aid in Sudan, said in a statement to AFP late on Friday. 

In al-Sariha alone, the attack killed 50 and wounded more than 200, the resistance committee added, reporting a total “inability to evacuate the wounded from the village due to the shelling and snipers” from the RSF.

With a near-total communications blackout, tolls are impossible to verify and often hard to gather.

The resistance committee said that the nearby village of Azraq had been placed under a “total siege, suffering the same violations as al-Sariha”, although it was not possible to provide a death toll.

On Friday, the Sudanese doctors’ union called on the United Nations to press for safe humanitarian corridors into villages that “are facing genocide at the hands of the Rapid Support militia”.

The doctors’ union added that rescue operations had become impossible and that “the army is incapable of protecting civilians”.

According to medical sources in several villages, nearly all health facilities capable of receiving emergency cases have been forced shut.

The war in Sudan has killed tens of thousands of people, with some estimates of 150,000 dead.

It has also caused what the UN calls the world’s largest displacement crisis, with more than seven million uprooted.

In June, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States ambassador to the UN, said Sudan is the planet’s “largest humanitarian crisis”.

Famine was declared in July in the Zamzam camp for displaced people near the town of El-Fasher, in Sudan’s western Darfur region bordering Chad.

– Regional impact –

Last Sunday the army announced that the RSF’s al-Jazira commander Abu Aqla Kaykal had abandoned the paramilitaries, bringing “a large number of his forces” with him, in what it said was the first high-profile defection to its side.

Activists reported at least 20 people killed in subsequent paramilitary attacks in eastern al-Jazira. They also said an air strike by the Sudanese Armed forces on a mosque in the state capital, Wad Madani, killed 31 people.

On Thursday, neighbouring Chad denied helping to arm the paramilitaries after the governor of Sudan’s Darfur region, Minni Minnawi, accused them of doing so.

“Chad has no interest in amplifying the war in Sudan,” said Chadian Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah, pointing out that Chad was “one of the rare countries upon which this war has had major repercussions”.

Sudanese authorities have previously charged that Chad was facilitating the delivery of weapons from the United Arab Emirates to Sudan, which both Chad and the UAE have denied.

The International Monetary Fund’s director for Africa, Catherine Pattillo, told AFP this week that the war in Sudan was likely to cause heavy economic damage to its already struggling neighbours.

“And then to be confronted with the refugees, the security issues, the trade issues, is very challenging for their growth,” she said. 

In this article:Conflict, Sudan
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Rethinking work and space at the mesh conference

As the mesh conference made its way back to Toronto. Attendees gathered to explore the intersection of design, technology, and the future of work.

13 hours ago
Beyonce's backing for Harris comes on the heels of an endorsement from Taylor Swift and campaign appearances from a galaxy of artists, from Lizzo, Stevie Wonder and Bruce Springsteen to Eminem, Megan Thee Stallion and Usher Beyonce's backing for Harris comes on the heels of an endorsement from Taylor Swift and campaign appearances from a galaxy of artists, from Lizzo, Stevie Wonder and Bruce Springsteen to Eminem, Megan Thee Stallion and Usher

Entertainment

Beyonce v Joe Rogan: stars power up US election

The US election takes a detour from the swing state circuit to decamp to Texas on Friday as Kamala Harris rallies with pop superstar...

23 hours ago
Brenda Lee Brenda Lee

Entertainment

Brenda Lee talks about her ‘Greatest Hits’ album, and the key to longevity in music

Brenda Lee — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Country Music Hall of Famer —chatted about her "Greatest Hits" album, which was released...

19 hours ago
Signage and branding related to FTX will be removed from the Miami Heat's arena Signage and branding related to FTX will be removed from the Miami Heat's arena

Tech & Science

Business rebranding: A critical imperative to thrive in tomorrow’s business landscape

Business rebranding is not just about updating your logo or website.

15 hours ago