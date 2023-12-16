Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Activists block Belgian Alibaba hub, private jets

Hundreds of climate protesters on Saturday blocked a distribution hub for Chinese online giant Alibaba.
AFP

Published

Police officers detain an environmental activist of the Code Red coalition during a demonstration against the aviation industry in Antwerp
Police officers detain an environmental activist of the Code Red coalition during a demonstration against the aviation industry in Antwerp - Copyright POOL/AFP Kim LUDBROOK
Police officers detain an environmental activist of the Code Red coalition during a demonstration against the aviation industry in Antwerp - Copyright POOL/AFP Kim LUDBROOK

Hundreds of climate protesters on Saturday blocked a distribution hub for Chinese online giant Alibaba and an airport for private jets in Belgium, activists said.

The anti-fossil fuel Code Red coalition said hundreds of demonstrators were detained by police during the action aimed at disrupting the aviation industry.

“In Liege, activists are blocking Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. Planes filled with consumer goods from China cannot be unloaded and trucks cannot leave the site,” Code Red said in a statement.

“In Antwerp, with 40 activists still on location, the air traffic of private jets is paralysed despite over 700 other activists being arrested.”

An AFP journalist at the airport near the city of Antwerp said that police had fired tear gas and forcefully detained protesters dressed in white overalls as they tried to storm into the facility.

The protest is the latest in a string of civil disobedience actions by the Europe-wide Code Red coalition in Belgium.

Chinese giant Alibaba opened its 30,000-square-metre European distribution hub in Liege in 2021.

“Liege airport is the fastest growing airport in Europe,” said Code Red activist Louis Droussin in a statement.

“Millions of euros of public money support this expansion, which is to the detriment of hundreds of hectares of agricultural land.”

In this article:Alibaba, Aviation, Belgium, Demonstration
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Stuffed toys at Venezuela's 'hospital' of stuffed toys where volunteers carry out repair work before making donations to under-privileged children Stuffed toys at Venezuela's 'hospital' of stuffed toys where volunteers carry out repair work before making donations to under-privileged children

Tech & Science

Parents should be concerned about ‘smart toys’ and data security

Parents should know that smart toys have audio access and many have cameras.

19 hours ago
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador hailed his flagship project as a "magnum opus" built in "record time" President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador hailed his flagship project as a "magnum opus" built in "record time"

Business

Mexico’s Maya Train underway, despite environmental concerns

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador hailed his flagship project as a "magnum opus" built in "record time" - Copyright Mexican Presidency/AFP HandoutMexico’s Maya tourist...

23 hours ago
Depardieu has been charged with rape and faces a slew of other allegations Depardieu has been charged with rape and faces a slew of other allegations

World

Depardieu behaviour ‘shames France’: culture minister

Culture Minister Rima Abdul-Malak also said that the Grand Chancery of the Legion of Honour would initiate a "disciplinary procedure."

24 hours ago
Protesters took to the streets of Tel Aviv after news spread of the death of three hostages Protesters took to the streets of Tel Aviv after news spread of the death of three hostages

World

Israel says it mistakenly killed three Gaza hostages

Protesters took to the streets of Tel Aviv after news spread of the death of three hostages - Copyright AFP Federico PARRAEdrien Esteves with...

20 hours ago