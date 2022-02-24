Across Russia, thousands protest Putin’s invasion of Ukraine despite the threat of arrest

Screen-grab from video showing security forces breaking up anti-war protests in several cities across Russia after the country's troops launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Source - Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Vladimir Putin has said there is broad public support for the invasion of Ukraine that he announced just before dawn on Thursday morning. However, many thousands of Russian citizens didn’t get the message.

As people turned out to protest on Thursday morning, they were met with a huge police presence and nearly 1,300 protesters were arrested, with over 700 arrests taking place in Moscow and close to 350 people arrested in St. Petersburg.

“More than 1,391 people have already been detained in 51 cities,” said OVD-Info on Thursday, which tracks arrests at opposition rallies. In an update this evening, OVD-info wrote that “as of 02/25/22 01:48, more than 1,767 people have already been detained in 56 cities.”

A number of Russian activists used social media, calling on people to take to the streets after Putin launched the offensive on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday.

One petition, started by a prominent human rights advocate, Lev Ponomavyov, garnered over 150,000 signatures within several hours and 289,000 by the end of the day, while over 250 journalists put their names on an open letter decrying the aggression.

Perhaps it is no surprise that many Russians woke up this morning and were shocked at the news of the invasion of Ukraine. At the protests, many people said they felt depressed and broken by the news of Russian military action, reports the New York Times.

“The world has turned upside down,” said Anastasia, 44, bursting into tears after seeing that the square was not full of people. “Everyone must be here, it is the only way to show that something monstrous is happening,” she said, refusing to give her last name fearing repercussions from security services.

“I am embarrassed for my country. To be honest with you, I am speechless. War is always scary. We don’t want this,” said Nikita Golubev, a 30-year-old teacher. “Why are we doing this?”

Maksim Galkin, one of Russia’s most popular television anchors, said he could not express his feelings. “There can be no justification for war, I say no to war!” Mr. Galkin, who runs a popular primetime show on a state-run television network, wrote on Instagram.

In at least one case, the resentment of war among Russian cultural figures went beyond public statements. Yelena Kovalskaya, director of the Meyerhold Center, a state-run theater in Moscow, said she had resigned from her post. In a statement, she said, “it is not possible to work for a murderer and receive a salary from him.”