Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Abbas to Putin: West Bank poised for 'explosion'

Israeli policies risk triggering an “explosion” in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said to President Putin.

Published

Abbas to Putin: West Bank poised for 'explosion'
Israeli security forces stand guard during demolition of a Palestinian home, located within "Area C" of the occupied West Bank, where Israel retains full control over planning and construction, in the occupied West Bank town of Hebron on December 28, 2021 - Copyright AFP HAZEM BADER
Israeli security forces stand guard during demolition of a Palestinian home, located within "Area C" of the occupied West Bank, where Israel retains full control over planning and construction, in the occupied West Bank town of Hebron on December 28, 2021 - Copyright AFP HAZEM BADER

Israeli policies risk triggering an “explosion” in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said Thursday in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Palestinian state media said.

The Palestinian leader told Putin that Israeli settlements, land confiscation, home demolitions and “settler terrorism” were among factors leading to anger in the West Bank, the official Wafa news agency said.

“The continuation of these Israeli measures will lead to an explosion of the situation,” Wafa said Abbas told Putin.

Russia is a member of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators, along with the United Nations, the United States and European Union.

Abbas spoke with Putin two days after meeting with Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz at his home. It was the first official visit to Israel by Abbas since 2010. Months earlier, Gantz had visited Abbas in Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority.

Following their meeting this week, the Israeli Defence Ministry announced “confidence-building measures” to ease the economic situation of the Palestinian Authority and reduce tensions in the West Bank, Palestinian territory that Israel has occupied since 1967.

The US praised the economic measures, but Abbas told Putin they were not enough, according to Wafa.

“Economic and security steps are not a substitute for the political track,” Abbas said, adding the Palestinian leadership will have to take “key decisions” at the Central Council of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) expected in the coming months.

Abbas’s conversation with Putin came with tensions rising in the West Bank.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs recorded 410 attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the first 10 months of 2021, compared to 358 in the whole of 2020.

According to the Israeli army’s annual report, 100 attacks were carried out in 2021 against Israelis in the occupied West Bank, up from 60 a year earlier.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett took office in June and is a former settler leader who opposes a Palestinian state. Negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians have been frozen for years.

Abbas has not faced re-election since he was first voted into office in January 2005. A recent opinion poll published by the independent Ramallah-based think tank, the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, found that 74 percent of Palestinians want Abbas to step down.

In this article:Mahmoud abbas, West Bank, West Bank annexation
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

TransAlta Corp. completes conversion from coal to natural gas power in Canada

TransAlta Corp. announced it has completed its transition away from coal-based energy generation to natural-gas in Canada, Alberta.

23 hours ago

World

South Africa holds colourful, musical farewell to Desmond Tutu

A musical memorial to South Africa's revered anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu had a rabbi and a monk dancing in their seats.

23 hours ago

Tech & Science

Climate change plays havoc with winter temperatures in Alaska

Downtown Kodiak, Alaska from Pillar Mountain on July, 14, 2021. Source - James Brooks, CC SA 2.0.An unusual winter warm spell in Alaska has...

14 hours ago
US appoints envoy to defend Afghan women's rights US appoints envoy to defend Afghan women's rights

World

US appoints envoy to defend Afghan women's rights

The United States on Wednesday appointed an envoy to defend the rights of Afghan women.

23 hours ago