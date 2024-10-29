Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

A rare rehab centre fixes victims of Ethiopia’s war

AFP

Published

Aregawi Mezgebe lost a leg while fighting for Tigrayan rebels
Aregawi Mezgebe lost a leg while fighting for Tigrayan rebels - Copyright AFP/File ADALBERTO ROQUE
Aregawi Mezgebe lost a leg while fighting for Tigrayan rebels - Copyright AFP/File ADALBERTO ROQUE
Dylan GAMBA

Aregawi Mezgbe limped and grimaced as he finished his exercises at a rehabilitation centre in Mekele, the capital of Ethiopia’s war-ravaged Tigray region. 

The former mechanic fought with Tigrayan rebel forces in the devastating two-year war that ended in November 2022, motivated by reports of “abuses and killings” by federal forces.

He was hit by a bomb in the neighbouring Amhara region, where fighting had spread, in September 2022. 

“I had my right leg amputated,” the 29-year-old told AFP, rolling up his trouser leg to reveal a prosthesis. 

He is relatively fortunate that Mekele has the only free rehab centre in the whole of Ethiopia, a country of about 120 million people. 

“The medical treatment I received here is really very good,” Aregawi said with a smile. 

He said he can finally look forward to the future: “I would like to open a business or drive a tuk-tuk.”

The Tigray conflict left around 600,000 people dead and more than one million are still displaced. Landmines and stray bombs have continued to kill and maim. 

The rehab centre, opened in 1996, remained operational throughout the war thanks in part to support from the Red Cross. 

Its director, Brhame Teame, takes pride in the centre’s neutral stance. 

“175 soldiers of the Ethiopian army were treated here during the war, even though they came to kill us,” he said. 

“We treat anyone who needs help.” 

– ‘Overwhelmed’ –

On a recent visit by AFP, there were around 10 patients, including a young cancer patient getting used to her artificial legs as she worked her way along parallel bars. 

Also visiting the centre was Saba Teklay, 25, who lost a forearm and leg when a building in central Mekele was bombed in the early weeks of the war. 

She spent nearly a month in a coma and a further four months in hospital before heading to the rehab centre. 

“I’m getting used to the artificial prostheses that were made for me,” said Teklay, who works in a bank. 

The prostheses are made in a nearby workshop.

Hagos Girmay, 55, has been tailoring artificial limbs for patients since 2001. 

During the war, “we were overwhelmed with work, we stayed every day until 10 pm”, he said amid a din of mallet blows and drills. 

He was himself disabled by a leg injury during conflict with the Marxist regime known as the Derg, which ruled Ethiopia from 1974 to 1991. 

“When I see a patient come with crutches and leave with artificial limbs, when I see him regain his balance, I feel satisfaction,” Hagos told AFP. 

A peace deal signed in November 2022 has ended the fighting in Tigray, but Brhame worries about other conflicts raging in Ethiopia’s most populous regions, Amhara and Oromia. 

“We need peace in Ethiopia now, we are tired of wars.”

In this article:Conflict, Ethiopia, Rehab
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Review: Dr Strangelove opens in London

The play, like the film, satirizes the Cold War fears of a nuclear conflict between the Soviet Union and the USA, ridiculing nuclear war...

15 hours ago
Social media network X did not specify which of its rules that the new account had allegedly violated Social media network X did not specify which of its rules that the new account had allegedly violated

Social Media

X suspends new account posting on behalf of Iran leader Khamenei

Khamenei's office runs several social network accounts in his name, broadcasting messages in different languages.

15 hours ago
Kenyth Mogan Kenyth Mogan

Life

Kenyth Mogan talks about his new book, and being a part of the digital age

Artist Kenyth Mogan chatted about his new book "My Dead Boyfriend" and being a part of the digital age.

18 hours ago
Neurological conditions have overtaken heart disease as the leading cause of disability and early death Neurological conditions have overtaken heart disease as the leading cause of disability and early death

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Neurons vs aging? Major findings for neural health and aging

hey’re onto something incredibly useful.

2 hours ago