A barrage of storms has resurrected California’s Tulare Lake, setting the stage for a disaster

When the snow starts melting in the southern Sierras, the load of water waiting to course downhill will dwarf what is there already. Source - CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF WATER RESOURCES

Locals are aware that the heart of California’s Central Valley was once the largest lake west of the Mississippi River.

According to geographical records, the area known as the “Tulare Lake Region” was formed millions of years ago as geological events created a great basin between the Sierras to the east and the Coastal Range to the west.

Tulare Lake was fed by a number of rivers coming down from the Sierra Nevada Mountains, including the Kings, St. John’s, and Tule Rivers.

Mark Arax, an award-winning journalist, and author writes that at its best, a century and more ago, Tulare Lake had measured 700 square miles, the most dominant feature on the California map.

Image from the Aug 14, 1898 issue of the San Francisco Call, from an article titled “Tulare Lake Dried Up: Disappearance of the Largest Body of Fresh Water in California” Source – California Digital Newspaper Collection, Center for Bibliographic Studies and Research, University of California, Riverside, Public Domain.

And up to the 1930s you could travel from Bakersfield to the San Francisco Bay on a boat, hopping rivers and lakes. Of course, that all changed when dams were constructed – stopping cold all the Sierra rivers – and before the farmers dried up Tulare Lake and carved out the richest cotton patch in the world.

The present-day Tulare Lake Basin has been developed extensively for agriculture and petroleum extraction. Agricultural fields, vineyards, and orange groves are interspersed with oil fields.

Although usually dry, the lake occasionally reappears during floods following unusually high levels of rainfall or snow melt, as it did in 1983, 1997, and 2023. For this reason, it has been called a “phantom lake,” or “the lake that will not die.”

The return of the Phantom Lake

Tulare Lake’s rebirth has been a slow-motion disaster for residents and farmers. The New York Times is reporting that in less than three weeks, a parched expanse of 30 square miles has been transformed by furious storms into a vast and rising sea.

Kings County is home to 152,000 residents and a $2 billion agricultural industry that sends cotton, tomatoes, safflower, pistachios, milk, and more around the planet.

However, the wider and deeper Tulare Lake gets, the greater the risk that entire harvests will be lost, homes will be submerged and businesses will go under. Towns including Tulare, Alpaugh, Allensworth, and Corcoran, are among those most at risk, reports Axios.

San Joaquin Valley, CA: A Corcoran Dairy. Corcoran is one of the places at great risk for flooding of Tulare Lake. Credit – Chris English, CC SA 3.0.

And as the weather warms up, the record snowfall in the Southern Sierra-Nevada Mountains will melt in the intensifying spring heat into a downhill torrent that will inundate the Central Valley.

The resurrected lake is already wider than all but one of California’s reservoirs, and adding the coming snow melt to the water already in the lake means that the lake is expected to remain for two years or longer.

This catastrophe will end up causing billions of dollars in economic damage and displacing thousands of farmworkers while transforming the area into the giant natural habitat it had been before it was conquered by farmers a century ago.