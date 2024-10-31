Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

90 Rohingya left ‘stranded’ on Indonesia beach

AFP

Published

A medical official examines bodies of Rohingya refugees at a beach in Indonesia's Aceh Province
A medical official examines bodies of Rohingya refugees at a beach in Indonesia's Aceh Province - Copyright AFP Tuah Al-Banna
A medical official examines bodies of Rohingya refugees at a beach in Indonesia's Aceh Province - Copyright AFP Tuah Al-Banna

Human traffickers left dozens of Rohingya refugees, including children, stranded on a shoreline in westernmost Indonesia on Thursday, while six dead bodies were found nearby, local officials said.

Members of the persecuted minority risk their lives each year on long and dangerous sea journeys, often crowding into rickety boats in the hopes of reaching Malaysia or Indonesia.

The refugees were abandoned before dawn on Thursday around 100 metres off a beach in Aceh Province, Saiful Anwar, a village official in East Aceh, told AFP.

The group included 46 women, 37 men and seven children, he said, while locals found two bodies on the shore and four floating in the sea.

“According to information from residents, these people were stranded at around 4 am (2100 GMT). It seems like there was a boat that brought them,” Saiful said.

Eight sick refugees were taken for medical treatment, he said.

East Aceh acting district head Amrullah M. Ridha told reporters the refugees would be kept in tents on the beach until authorities sheltered them.

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said it knew about the arrivals but could offer no further information.

Acting Aceh Governor Safrizal, who goes by one name, told reporters “human trafficking mafia activity” was to blame for the latest arrivals.

It is the third group of arrivals in western Indonesia this month, with more than 150 refugees landing in Aceh and another 140 arriving in North Sumatra province.

According to UNHCR, 2,500 Rohingya arrived by boat in Aceh between January 2023 and March 2024, as many as had arrived in Indonesia in the previous eight years.

The mostly Muslim ethnic group faces persecution in Myanmar, and many have fled military crackdowns, seeking shelter in sprawling refugee camps in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Every year, thousands of Rohingya attempt the perilous 4,000-kilometre journey (2,500 miles) from Bangladesh to Malaysia, fuelling a multi-million dollar human-smuggling operation that often involves stopovers in Indonesia.

Indonesia is not a signatory to the UN refugee convention and says it cannot be compelled to take in the refugees, calling instead on neighbouring countries to share the burden.

Many Acehnese, who themselves have memories of decades of bloody conflict, are sympathetic to the plight of their fellow Muslims, but others say their patience has been tested by the annual arrivals.

In this article:Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar, Refugee, rohingya
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

BYD's success has been helped by government subsidies, with Beijing pumping huge amounts of cash into domestic firms as well as research and development BYD's success has been helped by government subsidies, with Beijing pumping huge amounts of cash into domestic firms as well as research and development

Business

Chinese EV giant BYD beats Tesla in quarterly revenue for first time

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD reported surging sales, surpassing global rival Tesla in quarterly revenue.

18 hours ago
A massive cyberattack and data breach hits the Internet Archive A massive cyberattack and data breach hits the Internet Archive

Business

What every business needs to do following a data breach

Ensure that all sensitive data, both in transit and at rest, is encrypted to prevent unauthorised access.

10 hours ago
Israeli reservists are transported to their base outside Tel Aviv on October 7, 2023, the day the Gaza war erupted Israeli reservists are transported to their base outside Tel Aviv on October 7, 2023, the day the Gaza war erupted

World

Israel short on soldiers after year of war

Israeli reservists are transported to their base outside Tel Aviv on October 7, 2023, the day the Gaza war erupted - Copyright AFP SAUL...

22 hours ago
Businesses and economists worry Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will offer tax cuts and higher spending, and go slow on reforms needed to improve competitiveness Businesses and economists worry Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will offer tax cuts and higher spending, and go slow on reforms needed to improve competitiveness

Business

Worries for Japan economy after election shock

Businesses and economists worry Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will offer tax cuts and higher spending, and go slow on reforms needed to improve competitiveness...

23 hours ago