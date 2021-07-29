Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula, small tsunami

Published

8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula, small tsunami
Alaska quake - Copyright AFP/File ISAAC LAWRENCE
Alaska quake - Copyright AFP/File ISAAC LAWRENCE

An 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula late Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said, generating small waves but no major tsunami.

The earthquake hit 56 miles (91 kilometers) southeast of the town of Perryville, the USGS said.

The quake struck at 10:15 pm Wednesday (0615 GMT Thursday). Perryville is a small village about 500 miles from Anchorage, Alaska’s biggest city.

The US government’s National Tsunami Warning Center immediately issued a tsunami alert for south Alaska and the Alaskan peninsula.

It initially warned of hazardous waves over the next three hours.

But after nearly three hours the maximum height detected by the center was eight inches (21 centimeters) and it downgraded the tsunami threat alerts to advisories.

Tsunami warning sirens had been broadcast across Kodiak, an island with a population of about 6,000 people, along Alaska’s coastline.

Small waves hit the coast of Kodiak, according to a broadcaster on local radio station KMXT. She said authorities had lifted evacuation orders, with no reports of any damage.

“This is the largest earthquake to happen in the Alaska region since 1965,” Michael West, state seismologist with the Alaska Earthquake Center, told Alaska Public Media. 

Alaska is part of the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.

Alaska was hit by a 9.2-magnitude earthquake in March 1964, the strongest ever recorded in North America.

It devastated Anchorage and unleashed a tsunami that slammed the Gulf of Alaska, the US west coast, and Hawaii.

More than 250 people were killed by the quake and the tsunami.

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake also caused tsunami waves in Alaska’s southern coast in October, but no casualties were reported.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Canada border guards vote to go on strike just days before reopening the border with U.S.

Canadian border guards and customs officials voted on Tuesday to go on strike on August 6.

16 hours ago

Life

The theft of scarce water in California is devastating some communities

As an extreme drought grips California, making water increasingly scarce, thieves are making off with billions of gallons of the precious resource.

7 hours ago

Life

Earth's 'vital signs' worsening as humanity's impact deepens

The global economy's business-as-usual approach to climate change has seen Earth's "vital signs" deteriorate to record levels.

22 hours ago
Afghanistan will become 'pariah state' if Taliban seize power, says US Afghanistan will become 'pariah state' if Taliban seize power, says US

World

Afghanistan will become 'pariah state' if Taliban seize power, says US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken boards an aircraft as he departs for New Delhi, India and Kuwait. Blinken said Afghanistan would become a...

22 hours ago