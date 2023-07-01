Connect with us

5G wireless signals could disrupt flights starting this weekend

Wireless providers are expected to power up new 5G systems near major airports on Saturday, possibly causing additional flight disruptions.
The ICAO sees air travel exceeding pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2023 - Copyright AFP/File PASCAL GEORGE

Airline passengers have already endured thousands of weather-related flight delays this week as the Independence Day holiday kicks off. Now, airlines are warning that the new 5G signals could interfere with aircraft equipment, especially devices using radio waves to measure distance above the ground.

The dispute took off in the U.S. last year after it was announced that the 5G systems would start rolling out near major airports. The big issue centered around planes using older flight altimeters that could be messed up with the new 5G interference.

However, predictions that interference would cause massive flight groundings failed to come true last year, when telecom companies began rolling out the new service, according to the Associated Press.

They then agreed to limit the power of the signals around busy airports, giving airlines an extra year to upgrade their planes. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently told airlines that flights could be disrupted because a small portion of the nation’s fleet has not been upgraded to protect against radio interference.

He said only planes with retrofitted altimeters would be allowed to land under low-visibility conditions. He said more than 80 percent of the U.S. fleet had been retrofitted, but a significant number of planes, including many operated by foreign airlines, have not been upgraded.

Most of the major U.S. airlines say they are ready. American, Southwest, Alaska, Frontier, and United say all their planes have height-measuring devices, called radio altimeters, protected against 5G interference.

One big exception is Delta Airlines. According to the Federal News Network, Delta says it has 190 planes, which include most of its smaller ones, that still lack upgraded altimeters because its supplier has been unable to provide them fast enough.

On Friday, rather than cancel any flights, Delta said the airline plans to route the 190 planes carefully to limit the risk of canceling flights or forcing planes to divert away from airports where visibility is low because of fog or low clouds.

In this article:5G system roll-out, Delta airlines, flight delays, Interference with landings, major airports, Upgrade to flight altimeter
Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

