Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

58% of Americans believe US democracy in danger of collapse: poll

One year after the storming of the US Capitol six out of 10 Americans believe the country’s democracy is in danger of collapse.

Published

A year after Capitol siege, US democracy still faces test
Trump supporters clash with police as they storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 - Copyright AFP SAID KHATIB
Trump supporters clash with police as they storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 - Copyright AFP SAID KHATIB

One year after the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump, six out of 10 Americans believe the country’s democracy is in danger of collapse, according to a poll released Wednesday.

Seventy-six percent of those surveyed in the poll by Quinnipiac University said they think political instability in the United States is a bigger danger than foreign threats.

A majority of those polled — 58 percent — said they think the nation’s democracy is in danger of collapse. Thirty-seven percent disagreed.

Fifty-three percent meanwhile said they expect political divisions in the country to worsen over their lifetime.

As for the likelihood of another attack in the United States like the one on Congress, 53 percent of those polled said it was very or somewhat likely.

A special committee of the House of Representatives is investigating the January 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol, with 61 percent of those surveyed saying they back the probe. A total of 83 percent of Democrats favor it and 60 percent of Republicans oppose it.

The poll also had bad news for President Joe Biden with just 33 percent of those surveyed saying they approved of the job he was doing.

Fifty-three percent said they disapproved while 13 percent had no opinion.

Biden had a 38 percent job approval rating in a Quinnipiac poll in November.

The nationwide poll of 1,313 US adults was conducted between January 7 and 10 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points, Quinnipiac said.

In this article:Capitol riots January 2021, Democracy, USA
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Pacific Northwest prepares for another atmospheric river

The atmospheric river moving in this week will stay tilted to the north, mainly impacting Washington state and Vancouver Island, BC.

6 hours ago

Tech & Science

Ocean temperatures in 2021 were the highest ever recorded

Ocean temperatures in 2021 were “the hottest ever recorded by humans,” according to a report.

21 hours ago

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: How long must we wallow in stupidity? Start thinking up excuses for your kids while the sea temperatures go nuts

The current headlines about sea temperature rises are easily worse than US politics, social mindlessness and the pandemic.

19 hours ago
Global stocks rise in week dominated by inflation fears Global stocks rise in week dominated by inflation fears

Life

After the Gold Rush: Fishy evidence of San Francisco’s beginnings

An historical investigation puts together some of the pieces that led to the rise of San Francisco as a major city - and it...

10 hours ago