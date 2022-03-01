Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

4 dead in rare Syria-Kurdish clash: monitor

Clashes in Syria’s northeast between regime troops and forces aligned with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces killed two from each side.

Published

A US military vehicle patrols near the Rumaylan (Rmeilan) oil fields in Syria's Kurdish-controlled northeastern Hasakeh province, on September 17, 2020
A US military vehicle patrols near the Rumaylan (Rmeilan) oil fields in Syria's Kurdish-controlled northeastern Hasakeh province, on September 17, 2020 - Copyright UKRAINIAN INTERIOR MINISTRY PRESS SERVICES/AFP -
A US military vehicle patrols near the Rumaylan (Rmeilan) oil fields in Syria's Kurdish-controlled northeastern Hasakeh province, on September 17, 2020 - Copyright UKRAINIAN INTERIOR MINISTRY PRESS SERVICES/AFP -

Clashes in Syria’s northeast between regime troops and forces aligned with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces killed two from each side on Tuesday, a war monitor said.

Syria’s Kurds set up a semi-autonomous administration in the country’s northeast in 2013 after government troops withdrew. The SDF, a key US partner in fighting the Islamic State jihadist group, is the Kurdish administration’s de-facto army.

Clashes between Kurdish and regime forces are rare in the region.

“Two regime soldiers were killed and others were wounded” while two members of an SDF-affiliated “military council” in Tal Tamr died after an “armed clash” in the area, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The official SANA news agency said that a “patrol of US forces accompanied by members of the SDF militia tried to penetrate points controlled by the Syrian army” in Hasakeh province.

It did not mention whether there were victims but said the SDF attacked after soldiers blocked the patrol’s passage.

US troops are in Syria as part of an anti-jihadist coalition.

The SDF confirmed the toll in a statement. It did not mention the presence of Americans, and called the incident “a dangerous provocation by the Syrian regime”.

The war in Syria is estimated to have killed nearly half a million people and displaced millions more since it began with a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests in 2011.

It quickly spiralled into a complex conflict that pulled in numerous actors, including jihadist groups and foreign powers.

Russia intervened militarily in Syria more than six years ago to shore up President Bashar al-Assad.

Neighbouring Turkey views some Syrian Kurdish fighters as “terrorists” and has launched several operations against them.

In this article:Conflict, kurds, Syria
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Military mystery – How is Russia doing so badly in Ukraine? Guess.

The smart move would be to get the hell out of Ukraine.

9 hours ago
This Maxar satellite image taken and released on February 28, 2022 shows part of a military convoy in southern Ivankiv, Ukraine This Maxar satellite image taken and released on February 28, 2022 shows part of a military convoy in southern Ivankiv, Ukraine

World

Russia invasion convoy masses near Ukraine capital

A huge Russian military convoy was massing on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital Tuesday.

10 hours ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flew to Warsaw to meet his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flew to Warsaw to meet his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki

World

UK warns Putin of indefinite sanctions, war crimes

The UK government warned Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his commanders in Ukraine could face prosecution for war crimes.

10 hours ago
The crew of Ax-1 will fly a SpaceX Dragon to the International Space Station The crew of Ax-1 will fly a SpaceX Dragon to the International Space Station

Business

Tycoons bound for ISS aren’t tourists, insists space company

Three tycoons and an ex-NASA astronaut are all set for the first fully private voyage to the International Space Station next month.

23 hours ago