World ByAFP Published January 21, 2024 DeSantis drops out of US presidential campaign, endorses Trump: video In this article:Vote Written By AFP With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives. Advertisement Trending World Pakistan says Iran launched deadly air strike on its territory World Singapore transport minister resigns over corruption charges Entertainment Sister Hazel talks about their new single ‘Love You More’ Business Op-Ed: How to pay producers for materials used in AI training — Cheapskate or not? Business Apple hit again with US ban in watch patent feud You may also like: Life Frustrate the bag snatcher: What to avoid keeping in your wallet Clear out those receipts regularly. While businesses can't spill the entire credit card number on them, the last five digits, along with merchant info,... Dr. Tim Sandle17 hours ago World Op-Ed: Australian heatwave nears 50C with cyclones and more When it’s 50C, giant bushfires and cyclones staring you in the face, you can’t argue at all. Paul Wallis17 hours ago Tech & Science Scientist develops new antiferromagnetic superconducting spin valves Discovering the potential of antiferromagnetic spin valves in the realm of superconducting spintronics. Dr. Tim Sandle18 hours ago World Years after civil war, security wall holds back Iraqi city The wall was built when Samarra was at the heart of Iraq's sectarian civil war - Copyright AFP Abdelkhaleq SAMARRAIAbdel Khaleq Al-SamarraiKhaled Ibrahim dreams... AFP17 hours ago