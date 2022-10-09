Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

22 dead, more than 50 missing in Venezuela landslide

AFP

Published

Rescuers and residents search through the rubble of destroyed houses for victims or survivors of a landslide during heavy rains in Las Tejerias, Venezuela, on October 9, 2022
Rescuers and residents search through the rubble of destroyed houses for victims or survivors of a landslide during heavy rains in Las Tejerias, Venezuela, on October 9, 2022 - Copyright AFP OSWALDO RIVAS
Rescuers and residents search through the rubble of destroyed houses for victims or survivors of a landslide during heavy rains in Las Tejerias, Venezuela, on October 9, 2022 - Copyright AFP OSWALDO RIVAS

A landslide in central Venezuela left at least 22 people dead and more than 50 missing after a river overflowed, officials said Sunday, in the latest deadly disaster caused by heavy rains to hit the country. 

Dozens of people have died in recent months in the crisis-hit South American nation as a result of historically high precipitation.

“We are seeing very significant damage here, human losses: so far, we have already found 22 dead, there are more than 52 people missing,” Vice President Delcy Rodriguez told local media at the scene in the town of Las Tejerias. “We are working to find these people.”

Houses and businesses were destroyed and felled trees littered the town’s streets, which were covered with mud and debris, including splintered wood, household items and mangled cars.

“The village is lost. Las Tejerias is lost,” 55-year-old resident Carmen Melendez, who has lived her whole life in the town 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the capital, Caracas, in Aragua state, told AFP.

Around a thousand people had joined the rescue efforts, Interior and Justice Minister Remigio Ceballos told AFP, as he also worked at the site.

Local residents dug through the remains of battered homes looking for loved ones, while search teams arrived with dogs hoping to find survivors trapped in the rubble. 

A butcher shop that had closed due to the pandemic and which was due to reopen Monday was buried in muddy sediment that caked the refrigerators and everything else inside. 

“We were waiting for the meat to be shipped in — to start after two years closed,” said Ramon Arvelo, one of the workers who was helping remove mud. 

“I never thought that something of this magnitude could happen; it’s a really big deal,” said Loryis Verenzuela, 50, as she looked out at the devastation through tears.

– Record rain –

“We have a huge landslide as a result of the changing climate,” Ceballos said, referring to the effects of Hurricane Julia, which passed just north of Venezuela the night before. 

“There was a record rainfall,” he added as he surveyed the disaster site — as much rain in one day as is usually seen in one month. 

“These strong rains saturated the ground,” he said. 

Images taken by rescue teams’ drones showed huge amounts of earth piled up in the streets as residents had tried to shovel out the meters of mud that flowed into their houses. 

President Nicolas Maduro declared three days of national mourning for the victims, while Venezuelans took to social media to offer assistance to the town.

Caracas baseball team Los Leones said they would organize a collection for the victims, asking for “non-perishable foods, water and clothes.”

The landslide, caused by the biggest river flood in the area in 30 years, is the worst so far this year in Venezuela, which has seen historic rain levels in recent months. 

In August, at least 15 people died in the Venezuelan Andes after heavy rains triggered mud and rock slides.

And in September, at least eight people died when floods from intense rains flowed through a religious retreat in the western part of the country.

In 1999, huge landslides killed some 10,000 people in the state of Vargas, north of Caracas.

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Google looks to raise its smartphone game with latest Pixel 7

Google is looking to up its smartphone game with the Pixel 7, the latest entrant in a competitive corner of personal electronics.

23 hours ago

Sports

Hey big spenders: Qatar woos the rich with luxury World Cup

Stadium crowds will include Qatar’s migrant labourers, who were offered some tickets at 40 riyals ($11).

6 hours ago
Vietnamese car maker VinFast has set its sights on the US market Vietnamese car maker VinFast has set its sights on the US market

Business

Vietnam’s VinFast targets US market in ‘preposterously hard’ gamble

Chiefs at conglomerate Vingroup are setting their sights much higher as they ramp up plans to sell the first ever Vietnamese car in the...

11 hours ago
Credit Suisse saw its share price sink 11.5 percent to a historic low of 3.518 Swiss francs ($3.563) a pop, after a new salvo of rumours surrounding the scandal-plagued bank Credit Suisse saw its share price sink 11.5 percent to a historic low of 3.518 Swiss francs ($3.563) a pop, after a new salvo of rumours surrounding the scandal-plagued bank

Business

‘Transformation’ beckons for embattled Credit Suisse

Battered by a series of scandals, rumours of financial trouble and plunging shares, Credit Suisse is preparing "transformation plans."

17 hours ago