Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

2023 set to be hottest year on record: UN

AFP

Published

Copyright AFP DAVID MCNEW
Copyright AFP DAVID MCNEW
Nina LARSON

This year is set to be the hottest ever recorded, the UN said Thursday, demanding urgent action to rein in global warming and stem the havoc following in its wake.

The UN’s World Meteorological Organization warned that 2023 had shattered a whole host of climate records, with extreme weather leaving “a trail of devastation and despair”.

“It’s a deafening cacophony of broken records,” said WMO chief Petteri Taalas.

“Greenhouse gas levels are record high. Global temperatures are record high. Sea level rise is record high. Antarctic sea ice is record low.”

The WMO published its provisional 2023 State of the Global Climate report as world leaders gathered in Dubai for the UN COP28 climate conference, amid mounting pressure to curb planet-heating greenhouse gas pollution. 

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said the record heat findings “should send shivers down the spines of world leaders”.

The stakes have never been higher, with scientists warning that the ability to limit warming to a manageable level is slipping through humanity’s fingers.

The 2015 Paris climate accords aimed to limit global warming to well below two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels — and 1.5C if possible.

But in its report, the WMO said 2023 data to the end of October showed that this year was already around 1.4C above the pre-industrial baseline.

– ‘Not just statistics’ –

The agency is due to publish its final State of the Global Climate 2023 report in the first half of 2024.

But it said the difference between the first 10 months of this year and 2016 and 2020 — which previously topped the charts as the warmest years on record —  “is such that the final two months are very unlikely to affect the ranking”.

The report also showed that the past nine years were the hottest years since modern records began.

“These are more than just statistics,” Taalas said, warning that “we risk losing the race to save our glaciers and to rein in sea level rise”. 

“We cannot return to the climate of the 20th century, but we must act now to limit the risks of an increasingly inhospitable climate in this and the coming centuries.”

The WMO warned that the warming El Nino weather phenomenon, which emerged mid-year, was “likely to further fuel the heat in 2024”.

That is because the naturally-occurring climate pattern, typically associated with increased heat worldwide, usually increases global temperatures in the year after it develops.  

The preliminary report also found that concentrations of the three main heat-trapping greenhouse gases — carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide — reached record high levels in 2022, with preliminary data indicating that the levels continued to grow this year.

Carbon dioxide levels were 50 percent higher than the pre-industrial era, the agency said, meaning that “temperatures will continue to rise for many years to come”, even if emissions are drastically cut.

– ‘Climate chaos’ –

The rate of sea level rise over the past decade was more than twice the rate of the first decade of satellite records (1993-2002), it said.

And the maximum level of Antarctic sea ice this year was the lowest on record.

In fact, it was a million square kilometres less than the previous record low at the end of the southern hemisphere winter, the WMO said — an area larger than France and Germany combined.

Meanwhile, glaciers in North America and Europe again suffered an extreme melt season, with Swiss glaciers losing 10 percent of their ice volume in the past two years alone, the report showed.

Dramatic socio-economic impacts accompany such climate records, experts say, including dwindling food security and mass displacement.

“This year we have seen communities around the world pounded by fires, floods and searing temperatures,” UN chief Guterres said in a video message.

He called on the leaders gathered in Dubai to commit to dramatic measures to rein in climate change, including phasing out fossil fuels and tripling renewable energy capacity.

“We have the roadmap to limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5C and avoid the worst of climate chaos,” he said.

“But we need leaders to fire the starting gun at COP28 on a race to keep the 1.5 degree limit alive.”

In this article:Climate, COP28, Un
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said China's internal challenges means it is unlikely to mull an invasion of the island for now Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said China's internal challenges means it is unlikely to mull an invasion of the island for now

World

Taiwan leader says China invasion unlikely for now

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said China's internal challenges means it is unlikely to mull an invasion of the island for now - Copyright AFP/File...

17 hours ago

Business

The worst of the Holiday shopping scams revealed

When a product falls out of a brand’s authorized network, they will no longer have control. When this happens...

13 hours ago
Eric Dupond-Moretti after his acquittal Eric Dupond-Moretti after his acquittal

World

French justice minister acquitted in conflict of interest case

Eric Dupond-Moretti after his acquittal - Copyright AFP Andrea RENAULTMarie DHUMIERESA French court on Wednesday acquitted France’s justice minister in a conflict of interest...

19 hours ago
ChatGPT burst into the spotlight late last year, sparking huge investment but also widespread criticism ChatGPT burst into the spotlight late last year, sparking huge investment but also widespread criticism

Tech & Science

Don’t panic: AI is not taking over the world (just yet)

World politicians are missing the point about AI, deep learning, and its potential to do harm.

14 hours ago