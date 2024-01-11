Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

2023 inflation tops 211 percent in economic crisis-torn Argentina

AFP

Published

Food and non-alcoholic drink prices rose more than 251 percent year-on-year in Argentina
Food and non-alcoholic drink prices rose more than 251 percent year-on-year in Argentina - Copyright AFP Luis ROBAYO
Food and non-alcoholic drink prices rose more than 251 percent year-on-year in Argentina - Copyright AFP Luis ROBAYO
Leila MACOR

Argentina’s annual inflation surged beyond 200 percent in 2023, the statistics agency said Thursday, as the country grapples with an economic crisis new President Javier Milei has vowed to address by slashing state spending.

Monthly inflation in December stood at 25.5 percent, said the INDEC agency, while the annual figure over 12 months was 211.4 percent.

Milei took office in December after winning a resounding election victory on a wave of fury over the country’s decades of economic crises marked by debt, rampant money printing, inflation and fiscal deficit.

Shortly after the self-described “anarcho-capitalist” took office, his administration devalued Argentina’s peso by more than 50 percent and announced huge cuts in generous state subsidies of fuel and transport.

His government has also done away with a program to control the prices of some goods, introduced by the previous government to try and ease the impact of inflation.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) — to which Argentina owes $44 billion — welcomed these measures.

Milei has warned the country is on the brink of hyperinflation, and said economic “shock” treatment was the only solution.

Poverty levels in Latin America’s third-biggest economy are at 40 percent.

– Milk money –

The INDEC said food and non-alcoholic drink prices rose more than 251 percent year-on-year, the single-biggest contributor to the annual inflation rate. 

In the month to December, the increase in this sector was 29.7 percent, with meat, bread and cereal prices the main contributors, it said.

Health care costs rose year-on-year by more than 227 percent and transport 187 percent.

Economist Hernan Letcher said the main driver of December inflation was “the exchange rate” of the peso to the US dollar, alluding to the devaluation of the currency.

The official rate was 835 pesos to the dollar Thursday, or 1,120 pesos on the parallel exchange market.

“Usually, when there is a devaluation… there is a direct effect on prices. And wages tend to update later. That is why there is a loss of purchasing power,” said Letcher, director of the Center for Argentina Political Economy (Cepa).

At markets on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, resignation reigned.

“We can’t even drink milk given the price of a liter,” said Maria Ester Espindola, a 65-year-old retiree.

Argentines remain haunted by hyperinflation of up to 3,000 percent in 1989-1990 and a dramatic economic implosion in 2001.

Ana Albornoz, a 53-year-old nanny, likened her shopping these days to a treasure hunt.

“Before, I went to one supermarket, now I go to several places to compare” prices, she told AFP.

In this article:Argentina, Economy, Inflation
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

X, formerly known as Twitter, has seen 1,213 "trusty and safety" specialists leave the company since Elon Musk purchased it in October 2022 X, formerly known as Twitter, has seen 1,213 "trusty and safety" specialists leave the company since Elon Musk purchased it in October 2022

Social Media

Elon Musk’s X tells watchdog it has shed 1,000 ‘safety’ staff

Elon Musk's X has shed more than 1,000 staff globally from teams responsible for stopping abusive content online.

5 hours ago
A woman holds a banner reading 'Solidarity with Kaminski and Wasik' to protest their arrest in front of the Presidential Palace A woman holds a banner reading 'Solidarity with Kaminski and Wasik' to protest their arrest in front of the Presidential Palace

World

Polish ex-minister on hunger strike as populists denounce ‘political’ arrests

A woman holds a banner reading 'Solidarity with Kaminski and Wasik' to protest their arrest in front of the Presidential Palace - Copyright AFP...

23 hours ago

Life

Using colour to combat this year’s ‘Blue Monday’

Blue Monday was dubbed as the saddest day of the year by psychologist Cliff Arnall. This was concluded by considering post-holiday blues, bad weather,...

4 hours ago

Social Media

Op-Ed: Social media usage, X, spin, and hype – Marketing vs AI vs users and the future

This isn’t a “steep learning curve”. It’s a hairpin bend.

16 hours ago