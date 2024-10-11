Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

20 Pakistan coal miners shot dead in attack

AFP

Published

Labourers gather to protest against the killings of coal miners in an overnight attack in Duki district of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province
Labourers gather to protest against the killings of coal miners in an overnight attack in Duki district of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province - Copyright AFP Farid KHAN
Labourers gather to protest against the killings of coal miners in an overnight attack in Duki district of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province - Copyright AFP Farid KHAN

Twenty coal miners were shot dead in an overnight attack on their lodgings by a group of heavily armed men in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, police said Friday.

No group has claimed the attack, but separatist militants in Balochistan regularly target natural resource extraction projects dotted across the mineral-rich province, which is the poorest in Pakistan.

Up to 40 attackers fired at miners for half an hour starting around 12:30 am (1930 GMT Thursday) “before escaping into the night”, said Asim Shafi, police chief in Duki district, where the attack occurred. 

“They had rocket launchers and hand grenades with them,” he told AFP.

A senior government official in the district, Kaleemullah Kakar, confirmed the death toll and said seven more people had been wounded. 

“The attackers also set fire to the machinery on-site,” he said.

On Friday, the workers’ coffins were laid out in a public square where hundreds of protesting union and labour group members demanded better protection amid a rise in violence. 

“We are protesting here for our protection as terrorists always attack mine workers and coal-loaded vehicles and law enforcement agencies fail to provide protection,” said Mohammad Ghous, 36, from a neighbouring district who joined the protest. 

“Our lives don’t matter to the government.”

– Militants targeting foreign interests –

One of the wounded, Juma Khan, told AFP from hospital that he was shot in the arm while bullets rained down on the room as he was sleeping.

“There was heavy firing followed by some blasts of hand grenades,” he said.

There were conflicting reports about where the victims hailed from.

Militants have in the past targeted energy projects in Balochistan with foreign financing — most notably from China — accusing outsiders of exploiting the resource-rich region. 

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed a Sunday night bombing on a vehicle convoy in southern Karachi that killed two Chinese coal plant workers.

Beijing is a crucial ally for cash-strapped Pakistan but Chinese-funded infrastructure projects have sparked resentment and its nationals are routinely targeted by militant groups.

Ethnic Baloch militants also regularly target migrant labourers from elsewhere in Pakistan, particularly Punjabis hailing from the east.

Punjabis are Pakistan’s largest ethnic group and dominate the nation’s military forces, which have been battling the insurgency in Balochistan for decades.

In August, the BLA carried out coordinated attacks across Balochistan that killed dozens of mostly Punjabis.

Friday’s attack comes just days before Pakistan is due to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit — a regional bloc established by China and Russia.

In this article:Mine, Pakistan, Unrest
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A month before the UN COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan nations remain at odds over how to deliver much-needed finance to poorer countries A month before the UN COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan nations remain at odds over how to deliver much-needed finance to poorer countries

World

World can’t ‘waste time’ trading climate change blame: COP29 hosts

A month before the UN COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan nations remain at odds over how to deliver much-needed finance to poorer countries -...

22 hours ago
Researchers analyzed accounts that shared posts favoring Republican candidate Donald Trump, while targeting Democratic nominee Kamala Harris Researchers analyzed accounts that shared posts favoring Republican candidate Donald Trump, while targeting Democratic nominee Kamala Harris

Social Media

‘Sleeper agent’ bots on X fuel US election misinformation, study says

Hundreds of apparent pro-Russian bot accounts on X are pushing US election misinformation.

19 hours ago
US consumer inflation cooled further in September US consumer inflation cooled further in September

Business

US consumer inflation eases to 2.4% in September

US consumer inflation cooled further in September - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Brandon BellDaniel AVISUS consumer inflation cooled last month — though slightly...

18 hours ago
Discord loose controls and distributed model has made fans of hackers, gamers, shooter-game fans and folks who simply like the idea of being a bit freer to say or share what they want with others on the platform Discord loose controls and distributed model has made fans of hackers, gamers, shooter-game fans and folks who simply like the idea of being a bit freer to say or share what they want with others on the platform

Social Media

Discord seen as online home for renegades

Known for its appeal to online renegades, chat platform Discord finds itself in the crosshairs of Turkey and Russia.

20 hours ago