Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

20 Pakistan coal miners shot dead in attack: police

AFP

Published

Labourers gather to protest against the killings of coal miners in an overnight attack in Duki district of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province
Labourers gather to protest against the killings of coal miners in an overnight attack in Duki district of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province - Copyright AFP YOSHIKAZU TSUNO
Labourers gather to protest against the killings of coal miners in an overnight attack in Duki district of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province - Copyright AFP YOSHIKAZU TSUNO

Twenty coal miners were shot dead in an overnight attack by a group of heavily armed men who laid siege to their lodgings in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, police said Friday.

Separatist militant groups in Balochistan regularly target natural resource extraction projects dotted across the mineral-rich province, the poorest in Pakistan.

Up to 40 attackers fired at miners for half an hour starting around 12:30 am (1930 GMT Thursday) “before escaping into the night”, said Asim Shafi, police chief in Duki district, where the attack took place. 

“They had rocket launchers and hand grenades with them,” he told AFP.

A senior government official in the district, Kaleemullah Kakar, also confirmed the death toll and said seven more people had been wounded. 

“The attackers also set fire to the machinery on-site,” he said.

There were conflicting reports about where the victims hailed from.

Many extraction schemes in Balochistan are financed and operated by foreign countries — most notably neighbouring China — which the armed factions accuse of hoarding wealth.

Militant group the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed a Sunday night bombing on a vehicle convoy in southern Karachi that killed two Chinese coal plant workers.

But ethnic Baloch militants also regularly target migrant labourers from elsewhere in Pakistan, particularly Punjabis hailing from the east.

Punjabis are Pakistan’s largest ethnic group and dominate the nation’s military forces, which have been battling the insurgency in Balochistan for decades.

In August, the BLA carried out coordinated attacks across Balochistan that killed dozens of mostly Punjabis.

Friday’s attack comes just days before Pakistan is due to host a summit of government heads from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit — a regional bloc established by China and Russia.

In this article:Mine, Pakistan, Unrest
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Why some YouTube videos are more at risk of hacking than others

Awareness and proactive measures are the best defences against the evolving tactics of cyber attackers.

23 hours ago
A month before the UN COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan nations remain at odds over how to deliver much-needed finance to poorer countries A month before the UN COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan nations remain at odds over how to deliver much-needed finance to poorer countries

World

World can’t ‘waste time’ trading climate change blame: COP29 hosts

A month before the UN COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan nations remain at odds over how to deliver much-needed finance to poorer countries -...

21 hours ago
Researchers analyzed accounts that shared posts favoring Republican candidate Donald Trump, while targeting Democratic nominee Kamala Harris Researchers analyzed accounts that shared posts favoring Republican candidate Donald Trump, while targeting Democratic nominee Kamala Harris

Social Media

‘Sleeper agent’ bots on X fuel US election misinformation, study says

Hundreds of apparent pro-Russian bot accounts on X are pushing US election misinformation.

18 hours ago
Southeast Asian leaders will hold summit talks Thursday with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, with the disputed South China Sea on the agenda Southeast Asian leaders will hold summit talks Thursday with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, with the disputed South China Sea on the agenda

World

Philippines challenges China over South China Sea at ASEAN meet

Southeast Asian leaders will hold summit talks Thursday with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, with the disputed South China Sea on the agenda - Copyright...

23 hours ago