$16.3M boost for University of Guelph to drive agri-food innovation

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

The University of Guelph is helping to lead a national effort to reshape Canada’s agri-food sector with $16.3 million in new funding.

The Sustainable Food Systems for Canada (SF4C) platform, developed with institutions across the country, aims to bring lab-based food innovations to market and equip entrepreneurs with skills to tackle some of the sector’s biggest challenges.

This funding, awarded as part of a package of Lab to Market grants over five years, was announced by the Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, on behalf of the Hon. François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry.

Building a national agri-food network

The goal of SF4C is to establish Canada’s first nationally networked entrepreneurial platform, said Rene Van Acker, interim president and vice-chancellor at U of G. The initiative will be dedicated to connecting agri-food researchers and innovators with industry, government, and community stakeholders.

“Through training, mentorship, and networking, SF4C ensures a continuous pipeline of talent to drive Canada’s economic security and productivity in a changing world,” said Van Acker.

Evan Fraser, director of the Arrell Food Institute, and Lenore Newman, director of the Food and Agriculture Institute at the University of the Fraser Valley, co-chair the initiative.

“Current methods of food production are insufficient to meet increasing global demand and to mitigate the effects of climate change,” Fraser said.

“At the heart of SF4C is a philosophy to nurture business-minded research and develop a Canadian base of educated innovators who will bring as many solutions as possible to the market.”

By bringing together experts in agriculture, veterinary medicine, Indigenous organizations, and startups, the co-chairs aim to form one of the world’s largest food innovation networks.

“As we face a changing climate and challenging global political situations, it is more important than ever to grow our domestic food system,” said Newman. “SF4C is a national step forward in agricultural innovation.”

Programs designed to build innovation capacity

SF4C will launch three core programs:

A national training platform to develop entrepreneurial skills. A mentorship and concierge service to connect innovators with additional resources. Activities, events, and workshops to reduce barriers to learning and business growth.

“Now is the moment for Canada to embrace the agricultural sector as a pathway to sustainable and productive growth on a scale that cannot be achieved by any single institution,” Fraser and Newman said in a joint statement.

The initiative includes collaboration with 13 post-secondary institutions across Canada.

National partnerships and perspectives

SF4C’s emphasis on collaboration extends to addressing food security and climate challenges.

“Climate change is impacting Canada’s rural, remote, and Indigenous communities at an alarming rate,” said Janet Dean, executive director of the Territorial Agrifood Association.

“A national network like SF4C is vital to fostering the innovation necessary for food security and sovereignty for all Canadians as it empowers our communities to harness our local resources.”

While collaboration is an important piece of the puzzle, education plays a key role in turning agri-food innovation into real-world solutions, said Amy Proulx from Niagara College.

She added that Canadian colleges take a “unique approach to learning,” involving competency-based education and microcredentials for workforce-ready training.

“Innovation is a skill, and therefore it’s something we can teach and learn,” said Proulx. “Microcredentials are a practical way to meet these learning needs, by making learning accessible through both formal education and non-traditional learning.”

Strengthening Canada’s food systems

As a leading institution in this initiative, U of G is leveraging its expertise to build a unified voice for agri-food innovation in Canada.

“This funding is a testament to the University of Guelph’s expertise in catalyzing partnerships within and beyond this critical sector,” said Shayan Sharif, interim vice president of research and innovation.

With its broad reach and collaborative focus, SF4C aims to position Canada as a global leader in agri-food innovation, ensuring a resilient and sustainable food system for generations to come.

