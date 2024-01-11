Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

13 wounded in Russian strike on hotel in Ukraine

AFP

Published

Rescuers cordoned off the area
Rescuers cordoned off the area - Copyright AFP GREG BAKER
Rescuers cordoned off the area - Copyright AFP GREG BAKER

Two Russian missiles struck a hotel in Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv, injuring 13 people including foreign journalists, local authorities said Thursday.

The strikes on Wednesday evening came as both Moscow and Kyiv accuse each other of inflicting dozens of civilian casualties in a sharp escalation of attacks. 

“Thirteen people were injured,” including a Turkish citizen and a Georgian, the prosecutor general’s office said.

“Two missiles hit a hotel in the centre of Kharkiv. There were no military personnel there. Instead, there were 30 civilians,” Mayor Igor Terekhov posted on Telegram.

One of the wounded is in “very serious condition”, he said, adding that “Turkish journalists are among the victims”.

Oleg Synegubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said S-300 missiles were fired from the Russian frontier region of Belgorod, adding that a 35-year-old man was hospitalised in serious condition”.

Several other buildings, including two apartment blocks, were also reported damaged in the latest strike. 

“In addition to the hotel, residential buildings were affected — one communal, one private, a car dealership and a manufacturing enterprise,” Mayor Terekhov said.

Located about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the Russian border, Ukraine’s second-largest city has seen regular and often deadly aerial assaults.

Across the border, the Russian defence ministry said it had downed four Ukrainian drones over the Tula, Kaluga and Rostov regions. 

Voronezh region governor Aleksandr Gusev also reported that a Ukrainian drone had hit “the roof of a non-residential building” overnight, although said there was “no harm done”.

In this article:Conflict, Russia, Strikes, Ukraine News
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Q&A: How facing bankruptcy helped this Toronto VR studio compete with industry titans

I think we’ll see VR devices become more affordable and continue on the path of standalone hardware.

13 hours ago
The tour of the three former Soviet republics marks Zelensky's first official trip abroad this year The tour of the three former Soviet republics marks Zelensky's first official trip abroad this year

World

Zelensky visits Baltic allies amid Ukraine aid doubts

The tour of the three former Soviet republics marks Zelensky's first official trip abroad this year - Copyright AFP/File Julie SEBADELHADamien SIMONART, Saulius JakucionisUkrainian...

22 hours ago
X, formerly known as Twitter, has seen 1,213 "trusty and safety" specialists leave the company since Elon Musk purchased it in October 2022 X, formerly known as Twitter, has seen 1,213 "trusty and safety" specialists leave the company since Elon Musk purchased it in October 2022

Social Media

Elon Musk’s X tells watchdog it has shed 1,000 ‘safety’ staff

Elon Musk's X has shed more than 1,000 staff globally from teams responsible for stopping abusive content online.

8 hours ago

World

CES pet tech: Throw a dog a bone — or an AI collar

They don't own smartphones and can't go online, but that doesn't prevent them from being connected.

19 hours ago