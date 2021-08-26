Connect with us

12 US troops killed, 15 wounded in Kabul attacks: US general

Twelve US servicemen were killed and 15 wounded in suicide bombing attacks in Kabul on Thursday by Islamic State militants.

Published

The blasts came as the deadline looms for the US to withdraw its troops. — © AFP
Twelve US servicemen were killed and 15 wounded in suicide bombing attacks in Kabul on Thursday by Islamic State militants, the head of US Central Command said.

“A number of Afghan civilians were also killed and injured in the attack,” General Kenneth McKenzie told reporters. “We’re still working to calculate the total losses.”

McKenzie also said the US airlift in Kabul will continue despite the attacks.

“Let me be clear. While we’re saddened by the loss of life, both US and Afghan, we’re continuing to execute the mission,” he said, “which is to get as many evacuees and citizens out of Afghanistan.”

McKenzie said he expected IS militants to attempt further attacks but that “will not deter us from accomplishing the mission.”

Map locating the international airport in Kabul. — © AFP

The general said two suicide bombers had detonated explosives near the Abbey Gate at Kabul airport and the nearby Baron Hotel.

He said a number of IS gunmen then opened fire on civilians and military forces.

The US airlift is scheduled to end on August 31 with a complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

A satellite image by Maxar Technologies shows crowds of people waiting on the tarmac at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. — © AFP

In this article:Afghanistan, Kabul airport, US troops in Afghanistan
With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

