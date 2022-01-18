11 dead as coalition strikes Yemen after Abu Dhabi attack: witness, medics

Yemenis survey the damage after the Saudi-led coalition carried out retaliatory air strikes against the rebel-held capital Sanaa following a rebel drone and missile attack on the United Arab Emirates - Copyright AFP ROSLAN RAHMAN

Eleven people were killed in coalition air strikes on Yemen’s rebel-held capital Sanaa, a witness and medical sources told AFP Tuesday, after the insurgents launched a rare and deadly attack on the United Arab Emirates.

“Eleven people were killed. The search is still going on for survivors in the rubble,” said Akram al-Ahdal, a relative of some of the victims. A medical source confirmed the death toll.

The air strikes hit two houses, leaving them in ruins, Ahdal said. The UAE is part of the Saudi-led pro-government coalition fighting rebel forces.

The late Monday strikes came hours after Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels claimed a drone and missile attack on the UAE capital Abu Dhabi which killed three people and wounded six.

The Huthis have carried out repeated cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia, but this is the first deadly assault acknowledged by the UAE inside its borders and claimed by the Yemeni insurgents.