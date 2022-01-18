Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

11 dead as coalition strikes Yemen after Abu Dhabi attack: witness, medics

Published

Yemenis survey the damage after the Saudi-led coalition carried out retaliatory air strikes against the rebel-held capital Sanaa following a rebel drone and missile attack on the United Arab Emirates - Copyright AFP ROSLAN RAHMAN

Eleven people were killed in coalition air strikes on Yemen’s rebel-held capital Sanaa, a witness and medical sources told AFP Tuesday, after the insurgents launched a rare and deadly attack on the United Arab Emirates.

“Eleven people were killed. The search is still going on for survivors in the rubble,” said Akram al-Ahdal, a relative of some of the victims. A medical source confirmed the death toll.

The air strikes hit two houses, leaving them in ruins, Ahdal said. The UAE is part of the Saudi-led pro-government coalition fighting rebel forces.

The late Monday strikes came hours after Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels claimed a drone and missile attack on the UAE capital Abu Dhabi which killed three people and wounded six.

The Huthis have carried out repeated cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia, but this is the first deadly assault acknowledged by the UAE inside its borders and claimed by the Yemeni insurgents.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Why thieves are snatching French bulldogs across the US Why thieves are snatching French bulldogs across the US

World

Why thieves are snatching French bulldogs across the US

From New York to Los Angeles, and from Miami to Chicago, thefts of the prized breed have been on the rise.

23 hours ago
UK govt freezes BBC funding for two years UK govt freezes BBC funding for two years

Business

UK government freezes BBC funding for two years

Britain's Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries gives a media update statement on January 17, 2022 in this video grab from the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit...

15 hours ago

Life

Youngkin’s order to end school mask mandates gets pushback from many school districts

School districts across Virginia were taking stock Sunday of the implications of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order that seeks to end mask mandates.

17 hours ago
Facing arrest, ex-leader returns to 'defend Ukraine' from Russia Facing arrest, ex-leader returns to 'defend Ukraine' from Russia

World

Ukraine sets $35 mn bail for returned ex-leader amid Russia tensions

Ukrainian prosecutors requested $35 million in bail for former leader Petro Poroshenko, who had returned to Ukraine.

18 hours ago