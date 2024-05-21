Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

10 bodies found in Mexico’s Acapulco, some in street

AFP

Published

Police officers are seen at the site where bodies were found on a street in Acapulco, Mexico
Police officers are seen at the site where bodies were found on a street in Acapulco, Mexico - Copyright AFP/File Sam YEH
Police officers are seen at the site where bodies were found on a street in Acapulco, Mexico - Copyright AFP/File Sam YEH
Aurora Harrison

Ten bodies were found scattered around Mexico’s once-glamorous resort city of Acapulco, which has been engulfed by violence linked to organized crime, authorities said Tuesday.

The bodies of two women and four men were left Monday night on an avenue near a market, according to the local public security office.

Media in the Pacific coastal city reported the bodies had been thrown from a car.

A shooting in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood left three men dead and another three wounded, officials added.

Authorities found another man shot dead in the tourist part of the city.

Acapulco was once a playground for the rich and famous, but it has lost its luster in the last decade as foreign tourists have been spooked by bloodshed that has made it one of the world’s most violent cities.  

The city is located in the state of Guerrero, one of the worst affected by drug trafficking in the country. Disputes between cartels led to 1,890 murders in the state in 2023.

Spiraling criminal violence has seen more than 450,000 people murdered in Mexico since the government of then-president Felipe Calderon launched a military offensive against drug cartels in 2006.

Criminal gangs are involved not just in drug trafficking but other illegal activities including people smuggling, extortion and fuel theft.

Killings and abductions are daily occurrences in the Latin American country, which has seen a wave of political and criminal violence ahead of June 2 local, national and legislative elections.

Last week, 11 bodies were found in an area of the southern border state of Chiapas shaken by turf wars between drug cartels.

The previous week, nine bodies were found in the city of Morelos in Zacatecas state — the second such discovery in as many days in the violence-plagued northern region.

Many Mexicans see insecurity as the most urgent challenge for the next government, according to surveys.

Outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has prioritized addressing the causes of crime such as poverty and inequality — a policy that the left-wing populist calls “hugs not bullets.”

Ruling party candidate Claudia Sheinbaum — who appears on course to become Mexico’s first woman president — wants to continue Lopez Obrador’s strategy of tackling crime at its roots.

Opposition hopeful Xochitl Galvez has vowed to take tougher action against the cartels, saying: “Hugs for criminals are over.”

In this article:Crime, Mexico
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Of all the tech giants, Microsoft has pushed the most aggressively to infuse the powers of generative AI into its products Of all the tech giants, Microsoft has pushed the most aggressively to infuse the powers of generative AI into its products

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Here comes the first wave of AI hardware whether anyone likes it or not

OK, now find someone with a clue to make any of this plausible to a broken economy.

3 mins ago
Criminal groups are shifting from 'very risky' drug trafficking to lucrative fraud, the EU's chief prosecutor Laura Kovesi says Criminal groups are shifting from 'very risky' drug trafficking to lucrative fraud, the EU's chief prosecutor Laura Kovesi says

Tech & Science

Cybersecurity alert #1: Costly scams for consumers to be aware of

Criminals use skimming devices installed on ATMs to steal card information and PINs from unsuspecting users.

22 hours ago
Tug boats maneuver the damaged container ship Dali into the Seagirt Marine Terminal in Baltimore, Maryland Tug boats maneuver the damaged container ship Dali into the Seagirt Marine Terminal in Baltimore, Maryland

Business

Cargo ship that destroyed Baltimore bridge towed to port

The cargo ship that collided with a Baltimore bridge nearly two months ago, collapsing it and killing six highway workers, was towed back into...

23 hours ago
Economists have widely predicted that China will fail to meet its 5.5 percent GDP growth target, blaming record youth unemployment, ballooning developer debt and manufacturing disruptions from frequent Covid lockdowns Economists have widely predicted that China will fail to meet its 5.5 percent GDP growth target, blaming record youth unemployment, ballooning developer debt and manufacturing disruptions from frequent Covid lockdowns

Tech & Science

Step increase in AI API vulnerabilities in 2024

Examples include mistakes in early AI development cycles that have created vulnerabilities for industry giants like Mercedes-Benz.

23 hours ago