Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

1.2 million in Japan told to use less water to help sinkhole rescue

AFP

Published

Japanese authorities have asked 1.2 million people to cut back on showers and laundry to prevent leaking sewage aggravating an operation to rescue a truck driver in a sinkhole.

The hole suddenly opened up in Yashio during the morning rush hour on Tuesday, swallowing the lorry.

Rescue efforts have been severely hampered by unstable ground around the hole and a second, larger hole appearing. Water has also been seeping in. 

“Putting our first priority on saving the person’s life, we are asking residents to refrain from non-essential use of water such as taking a bath or doing laundry,” a Saitama prefecture official told AFP on Thursday.

“Using toilets is difficult to refrain from, but we are asking to use less water as much as possible.”

In a statement sent to the roughly 1.2 million residents, the prefecture asked them to “please continue to refrain from sewage as polluted water may overflow”. 

“As the rescue work is facing difficulties, it will likely take time to restore” the sewage system, it said.

Some sewage water in the area was collected and released to a nearby river Wednesday.

No contact has been had with the 74-year-old truck driver since around 1:00 pm (0400 GMT) Tuesday and rescuers have been working around the clock to reach him.

The initial sinkhole, estimated at about 10 metres wide and six metres deep (33 feet by 20 feet), has since merged with another.

“At around 2:30 am (on Thursday), the two holes became one, and with risk of another landslide or collapse of roads, we’ve been unable to use heavy machinery,” a fire department official told AFP.

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Abortion pills, sometimes procured over the internet, are a key means of accessing the procedure in the United States Abortion pills, sometimes procured over the internet, are a key means of accessing the procedure in the United States

Social Media

Blurred posts, banned accounts: Abortion groups decry Meta ‘suppression’

Reproductive rights organizations accuse Meta of leading the latest wave of digital suppression on Instagram and Facebook.

15 hours ago
Health misinformation on popular podcasts often goes unchecked. Health misinformation on popular podcasts often goes unchecked.

Social Media

Influential podcasts fuel ‘harmful’ health misinformation

Health misinformation on popular podcasts often goes unchecked. - Copyright AFP MANDEL NGANAnuj Chopra with Rachel Blundy in LondonUnfounded cancer cures, dubious anti-vaccine narratives,...

15 hours ago
DeepSeek has stunned investors and industry insiders with its new chatbot DeepSeek has stunned investors and industry insiders with its new chatbot

Business

DeepSeek’s ‘Sputnik moment’ exposes holes in US chip curbs

US export controls on high-tech chips may have inadvertently fuelled the success of start-up DeepSeek's AI chatbot.

15 hours ago
affordable housing affordable housing

Business

Canada invests $3.5M in new housing innovation hub to fast-track affordable solutions

Canada's housing crisis has left millions struggling to find affordable, sustainable homes.

5 minutes ago