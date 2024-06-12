Modernizing pet care: QSM’s efficient, reliable and accessible diagnostic solutions

Image courtesy of iStock

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

There are few things better than walking in the front door of one’s home and being greeted by an enthusiastic doggy with its tail wagging so hard it appears it might fly right off. Anyone with a pet, knows they are so much more than just animals; they are family members. Their health and well-being is a top priority for most pet owners; however, access to veterinary care is becoming increasingly challenging. There are longer wait times and rising costs, not to mention, diagnostic testing often falls short; it’s slow, expensive and sometimes inaccurate, oftentimes leading to delays in appropriate treatment. This leaves pets to suffer in pain and discomfort while waiting for proper care and results in pet owners feeling helpless and frustrated. The need for efficient, reliable and accessible diagnostic solutions is more pressing than ever.

Introducing QSM Diagnostics

Fortunately QSM Diagnostics is offering innovative solutions that promise faster, less expensive and more accurate diagnostics for the world’s furry loved ones. QSM Diagnostics, based in Boston, Massachusetts, is changing how infections are diagnosed and treated in veterinary medicine. The company’s patented Otter eQ Platform and FetchDx testing kits provide a comprehensive solution for faster and more cost-effective diagnostics.

QSM Diagnostics’ patented technology enables veterinarians to deliver superior patient care and combat the spread of antimicrobial resistance by making testing quicker and more efficient. Additionally, QSM’s products enhance pet owner engagement and improve compliance with medication by educating and involving them in their pets’ health.

Innovative solutions for veterinary care

QSM’s tests can be conducted in-clinic, providing immediate results, or through mail-in testing kits that pet owners can send directly to QSM. This flexibility ensures better access to care, especially for remote and senior pet owners.

Their FetchDx mail-in testing kits include animal ear cytology with culture, fecal tests, skin and wound tests, and specific kits for urinalysis with culture and sensitivity for both dogs and cats. These kits support various applications including wellness exams, home re-checks, telehealth consultations and monitoring chronic conditions and medications. Therefore, QSM’s solutions help streamline clinic workflows which benefits everyone.

Addressing diagnostic challenges

Traditional methods for diagnosing infections, like microscopy or culturing, are manual, labor-intensive and time-consuming. QSM simplifies this process. Founder and CEO, Ed Goluch explains, “You just mix the swab in a solution, put it on a cartridge, and get an automatic readout on a computer screen.”

In comparison, common methods like dipstick tests for UTIs can be up to 40% inaccurate and are less sensitive, often missing infections. Some automated systems improve accuracy but still fall short. “In contrast, our technology provides accurate, automated results, which reduces the need for manual interpretation and ensures more reliable diagnostics.”

Goluch explains the difficulty in diagnosing pets. “First, you need to confirm that bacteria are causing the symptoms because many different issues can have similar signs and symptoms. For example, difficulty urinating could be due to kidney stones, a UTI, bladder stones, or something else. You need to diagnose the exact cause first, not just guess.”

He adds, “For instance, if your cat is peeing everywhere, it could be due to a UTI, anxiety, or diabetes. Once you know it’s bacteria causing the issue, you need to identify which bacteria it is to choose the right antibiotic. Different bacteria require different treatments. For example, E. coli and staph infections need different antibiotics. Moreover, many staph infections in pets are now drug-resistant, so knowing the specific bacteria helps in picking an effective antibiotic.”

QSM’s technology can also measure bacteria levels, which allows veterinarians to check if the treatment is working by testing again after a few days. “A cat or dog can’t tell you if it’s feeling better or not. Like you kind of have to intuit it, so being able to do a quick recheck at a low cost is super important, having quantitative data helps ensure the treatment is effective.”

The pet care market

The veterinary market is vast and growing. In the United States, there are approximately 200 million dogs and cats, with around 40,000 veterinary clinics generating $108 billion annually. Diagnostic testing constitutes about 33% of the visit cost. Additionally, the U.S. veterinary telehealth market was valued at $500 million in 2022, and continues to expand rapidly with a 24% CAGR, therefore highlighting the increasing demand for an expansion and modernization of veterinary services especially remote services.

QSM Diagnostics solution is gaining significant traction, with over 2,000 FetchDx kits sold and 150 Otter devices distributed worldwide. The company has also established distribution agreements and partnerships with major players like Corvetrus, MWI Animal Health, Penn Vet Supply, Victor Medical Company, and Whistle (Mars). These collaborations further enhance QSM’s market reach and facilitate widespread adoption of their innovative products.

QSM Diagnostics aims to expand its technology beyond veterinary care. They are exploring applications of their platform for human health through potential licensing agreements and partnerships. The company is also committed to improving diagnostics and antimicrobial stewardship globally to further address the growing challenge of antibiotic resistance.

QSM Diagnostics is modernizing veterinary care with advanced diagnostic solutions that can save pet owners, time, money and frustration while providing their beloved furry family members with accurate diagnosis of conditions. By providing faster, less expensive and more accurate testing options, QSM ensures happier and healthier pets and owners alike. As the company continues to innovate and expand its market presence, it is set to play a crucial role in the future of veterinary and potentially human healthcare.

Explore QSM Diagnostics today.