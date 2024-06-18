Meet the digital expert redefining data platforms in the AI space

Photo by Possessed Photography on Unsplash

Mapping out initiatives that actually make a significant difference takes a deep understanding of pressing aspects that need changing. Making a splash in data and artificial intelligence is no exception, as digital experts like Sandeep Garg have proven.

Garg has carved out a name in cloud computing and artificial intelligence over a career spanning more than 20 years. His work has taken him to the global stage and through various sectors, from finance and travel to media and entertainment. Garg’s run from a software developer in India to a principal cloud and software architect for premier media conglomerates is marked by milestones that are highly prestigious in more ways than one.

From India to international: Career milestones and industry contributions

Garg’s career began in software development in India, and over the years, he has been instrumental in building several data platforms from scratch. His proficiency in his craft has initiated a digital overhaul in multiple industries. A key highlight of his career was presenting an architecture at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent in 2019.

At Expedia, Garg led a team that successfully transitioned the company’s on-premise systems to the AWS Cloud. This move certified his leadership in cloud migration, as he was recognized internally through the Employee of the Quarter Award.

Throughout his career, Garg has focused on data, working in various capacities such as data engineering, design, architecture, analysis, and data science. Within this period, he has developed predictive analytics models for a major financial institution and overhauled a travel company’s data platform. This resulted in the implementation of a real-time streaming system that maximized market managers’ decision-making efficiency.

Today, as a data and cloud architect at Disney, Garg works with data distribution models, such as software-as-a-service (SaaS) and infrastructure-as-a-service platforms (IaaS). With the right tools and his significant know-how for data, he conceptualizes strategies to fulfill the organization’s needs for success.

As a tech expert who has worked with big data systems, privacy and security software, machine learning, large language models (LLM), and more, Garg is fully equipped to be a force for technology’s continuous rise.

Tried and trusted: The recognition of a tech expert

Garg’s AWS Certified Solutions Architect certification further validates his technical skills and knowledge of cloud architecture. In recent years, his initiatives have encompassed the development of machine learning and generative artificial intelligence models, pushing the envelope for AI’s capabilities within cloud infrastructures.

Sandeep Garg’s professional life is characterized by his expertise being applied to drive digital metamorphosis. He states, “To truly say that we have revolutionized something in our craft, we need to keep an open mind and never say never to even the slightest possibility.”