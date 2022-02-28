Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

‘You’re most welcome’: Starlink internet gear lands in Ukraine

A shipment of terminals for Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, Starlink, has arrived in Ukraine.

Published

Terminals for Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet system have landed in Ukraine
Terminals for Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet system have landed in Ukraine - Copyright AFP/File Kazuhiro NOGI
Terminals for Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet system have landed in Ukraine - Copyright AFP/File Kazuhiro NOGI

A shipment of terminals for Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, Starlink, has arrived in Ukraine after one of its ministers personally appealed to the billionaire in the face of Russia’s invasion.

The gear could help provide internet in areas where access has been hit due to the assault unleashed by President Vladimir Putin on Russia’s neighbor a week ago.

“Starlink – here. Thanks @elonmusk,” Ukraine’s digital minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted Monday with a picture of a truck loaded with Starlink terminals.

“You are most welcome,” the SpaceX founder tweeted in response.

Fedorov urged Musk to provide Starlink services to Ukraine days after the invasion began last week, tweeting “While you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people.”

Web monitoring group NetBlocks has reported a series of significant disruptions to internet service in Ukraine after the Russian invasion began.

Starlink operates a constellation of more than 2,000 satellites that aim to provide internet access across the planet.

The company on Friday launched a further 50 Starlink satellites and many more are slated to be put into Earth’s orbit.

In this article:Conflict, Internet, Russia, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: A big mistake — Russia may react very badly to Putin’s nuclear moves

This tide of miscalculations may get Russians to think Putin has gone past his use-by date.

21 hours ago
Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election

Life

In an address in Orlando, Trump calls the U.S. ‘a stupid country’

Trump again praised 'smart' Putin amid Ukraine invasion and said the US had become a "stupid country."

22 hours ago

World

Ukraine vows no ‘capitulation’ at talks, Putin orders nuclear alert

Ukraine vowed not to give ground at talks with Moscow on Sunday as Ukrainian forces resisted a Russian invasion four days.

23 hours ago

Business

BP exits shareholding in state-owned Russian oil firm – Equinor, UPS, and FedEx follow suit

Oil giant BP plans to offload its 19.75% stake in Rosneft, a state-owned Russian oil firm. Other companies follow suit.

10 hours ago